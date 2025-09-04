In less than 2 hours, HHS Secretary will defend himself against political forces hell bent on maintaining the lucrative, fearmongering status quo. They are calling for his head.

The volume has been at “10” ever since he was nominated. If they try to move the knob higher, there will only be static. There will be little room for honest feedback when he testifies.

News reports of HHS employees calling on him to resign (savehhs.org posted the HHS letter), Senator Bernie Sanders writing in the NYT that he Must Resign, and reports of chaos at the CDC set the stage.

In Sec. Kennedy’s WSJ Opinion piece published Tuesday, he fought back, criticizing the CDC’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as a “failure”, blasting policies such as social distancing, mask mandates, lockdowns, and “the suppression of low-cost therapeutics in favor of experimental and ineffective drugs.”

Hopefully his sound reasoning will cut through the noise.

This will be a show of shows.