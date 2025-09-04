Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pastor Ricardo Beas's avatar
Pastor Ricardo Beas
5h

Bobby also confirmed speaking with Dr. William Thompson. Could there be a public confession in the future? https://rumble.com/v6yicrg-hhs-kennedy-confirms-talking-to-dr.-william-thompson-who-confirmed-the-vax-.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pastor Ricardo Beas's avatar
Pastor Ricardo Beas
9h

Probably the most important exchange was about the person hired to get the VSD dat, which CDC refuses to release

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture