The ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) comprises medical and public health experts who develop recommendations on the use of vaccines in the civilian population of the United States. It holds three regular meetings each year to review scientific data and vote on vaccine recommendations. (Additional meetings may be held as needed.) The ACIP develops recommendations on how to use vaccines to control disease in the United States.

The Committee’s recommendations are forwarded to CDC’s Director and once adopted become official CDC policy. These recommendations are then published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

On Thursday and Friday, the committee will convene once again. But it won’t be business as usual.

There is much concern over the Hep B vaccine that is routinely given at birth. It appears that the committee is set to end the recommendation, at least regarding timing.

Although it is highly improbable that the Hep B vaccine will no longer be recommended completely, the pharmedia are going crazy. But removing the recommendation for infants to receive the shot at the start of life would be a huge concession.

I don’t expect Friday’s session to produce any earth-shattering news, but the topics are the most germane to health freedom and children’s health.

(Of note, COVID-19 vaccines are not on the agenda.)

According to the posted Draft, the important topics will be:

Thursday, December 4, 2025 8:00 AM [EST]

Hepatitis B Vaccine Presentation Discussion

Hepatitis B Vaccine VFC presentation CMS presentation Discussion

Public Comments Votes

Friday, December 5, 2025 9:00 AM

CDC Vaccine Risk Monitoring Evaluation

Vaccine Schedule History Childhood/Adolescent Immunization Schedule

Vaccine Schedule Considerations

Adjuvants and Contaminants [probably aluminum]