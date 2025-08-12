Notice the sleight of hand. In yesterday’s CNN Article vaccines are not mentioned. The focus seems to have shifted: “Groups like the American Farm Bureau Federation called those “unproven theories” and warned that calling use of common pesticides into question could jeopardize Americans’ confidence in the food supply.”

In November, I wrote All Roads Lead to Pharma. In addition to pharma’s obvious vaccine interest, pharma controls Preservatives, Food Additives, Food Coloring, and Vitamin Additives [not to mention pesticides].

It is really Sec. Kennedy against Pharma across the board. The Battle Royal.

********

The Reason for the delay is hard to swallow

Even though the report is being delivered to the President today, Kush Desai is quoted as saying: “The report will be unveiled to the public shortly thereafter as we coordinate the schedules of the President and the various cabinet members who are a part of the Commission.”

This is a weak excuse. There is something more sinister going on. We know the players and we know their motivations. There must be some amazing arguments going on internally as I write.

Unlike the CNN article which doesn’t mention children’s heath, the President’s EO does:

“ESTABLISHING THE PRESIDENT’S MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN COMMISSION

(b) Make our Children Healthy Again Strategy. Within 180 days of the date of this order, the Commission shall submit to the President, through the Chair and the Executive Director, a Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy (Strategy), based on the findings from the Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment described in subsection (a) of this section. The Strategy shall address appropriately restructuring the Federal Government’s response to the childhood chronic disease crisis, including by ending Federal practices that exacerbate the health crisis or unsuccessfully attempt to address it, and by adding powerful new solutions that will end childhood chronic disease.”

The MAHA Commission Report Assessment Released May 22, 2025 admitted that basic duties have been neglected.

“In fact, HHS has faced lawsuits for failing to fulfill basic duties under the Mandate for Safer Childhood Vaccines such as its requirement to submit biannual [sic] reports to Congress on how it has made vaccines safer.”

42 U.S. Code § 300aa-27 - Mandate for safer childhood vaccines ( Task Force is still not formed even though it is the law, there is an active lawsuit, and it is not just an EO)

(b)Task force

(1)The Secretary shall establish a task force on safer childhood vaccines which shall consist of the Director of the National Institutes of Health, the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and the Director of the Centers for Disease Control.

Establishing the task force is the strongest step. It is also the one that exposes Froot Loop hypocrisy.

Trump’s staffers and MAHA Commission members are trying to make it all seem as though children’s health is the only priority — when it is really money. Secretary Kennedy’s power will be determined by how he handles this moment. Will he allow another wishy washy report, replete with errors and omissions, or will the plan ruffle the feathers of those who have been playing by their own rules?

The government is controlled by corporations. Edward Coke wrote in a 1613 legal decision, that Corporations “have no souls.” The U.S. Government has less than that when it allows corporations to have their way.

Mr. Kennedy is the moral North Star. He is making children the priority the best way he can. He’ll soon find out if the President is on board, and whether either of them has any real power at all.

For your listening pleasure Playable at 45 or 47 RPM’s