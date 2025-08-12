Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
3d

This is starting to feel like two weeks to flatten the curve! Happy 6 month Anniversary HHS Secretary! I think the mutiny is about to start...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Larry Zehnder's avatar
Larry Zehnder
2d

When Agent Nanodose and Sister Trips finally leave to pursue other opportunities, than you'll know who won the debate. Expect Trump to reluctantly accept their joint resignation and to thank them for their service in a late night TRUTH post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture