City officials have estimated the 2028 Summer Games will cost about $7 billion. Smart city components likely cost about $1-2 billion of that total.

The city is investing in training programs to ensure residents can participate in the digital economy rather than being left behind.

LA’s objective is to create a lasting legacy beyond the Olympics. They want to make a city that works for everyone with smart infrastructure that provides permanent benefits.

Here is the plan:

2025 (Current):

Develop L.A. Street Lighting Strategic Plan with IoT sensor strategies [that includes microphones and cameras]

Fiber-optic buildout acceleration

Emergency response system upgrades

2026:

Public-private partnership for open-source IoT Integration Platform

5G coverage expansion completion

Autonomous vehicle pilot programs

2027:

Full smart traffic management deployment

Integrated payment system launch

Emergency detection system activation

2028 Olympic Integration:

Multilingual electronic wayfinding at LAX terminals during Olympics and Paralympics

Complete citywide sensor network

AI-powered crowd management for Olympic events

