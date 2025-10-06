Many of my subscribers are parents of children with Autism. This post is for you. Why is this the only Court in the United States providing this diversion program as an alternative to juvie?

According to the Nevada Autism Center: A judge in Las Vegas, inspired by research studies & direct encounters with ASD children, has taken action to address this issue by implementing a program aimed at providing guidance to vulnerable youth.

This initiative not only aims to prevent the perpetual cycle of incarceration among ASD children but also to provide them with the necessary resources that will lead to their overall improvement.

In 2018, Judge Bailey created the Detention Alternative for Autistic Youth (DAAY) Court, a diversionary court that focuses on providing services aimed to help youth with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) remain out of the criminal justice system. It is the only program focused on youth with ASD in the nation.

According to the Court’s website:

Purpose: The DAAY Court is a court-supervised program for youth involved in the juvenile justice system with a primary diagnosis of autism. This program addresses client’s access to appropriate services in a timely manner in order to reduce recidivism in the juvenile justice system.

Treatment May Include: • Comprehensive developmental evaluation, cognitive evaluation, and/ or neurological evaluation, • Individual mental health counseling, residential treatment, if clinically appropriate, • Applied behavior analysis (ABA), • Recreational therapy, • Vocational education and guidance, • Community supervision and collaborative case management, • Regular court status check reviews, • Referrals to community resources and providers, • Electronic monitoring.

Eligibility: • Males and Females • 10 to 18 years of age * • 6 months preferred prior to participants 18th birthday * • Diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) documented on an IEP, Neuropsychological evaluation (in or out of Nevada), or other documentation supported by testing or an FA-11 form or suspected Autism from a credible source (pediatrician, school. therapist, psychologist, etc.).

Cost: The DAAY Court is at no cost to the participant. The program costs for treatment and testing are paid by the Court and the participant/ families insurance provider if appropriate. Ancillary services may require additional fees to be paid by participant. Length: The program length is a minimum of 6 months to 18 months, subject to participant needs, time necessary to connect with services, and, participation and compliance.

Judge Sunny Bailey (a hero)