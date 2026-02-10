Please remember that there is an X-factor to diet and health. It is about vibration, positivity, spirituality, and mindfulness. This 20-minute interview runs the gamut of what is important today. Overthinking can sabotage our well-being as much as any toxin. A blazing shield comes from living foods that ultimately harness the sun’s energy.

Incorporating the Be-Here-Now philosophy is more important than ever today. Please enjoy, and please share.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/best-day-ever-david-wolfe/