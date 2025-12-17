Ray Flores Short Stack

RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
1h

They don't need the Hep B but they're just not going to let it go.

It's the optics of "we're making real change" when in reality they're just stringing us along

Since the kids don't need it if their mothers are Hep B negative and they aren't sexually active or exposed to contaminated blood or doing intervenors drugs and needle sharing WHY ON EARTH EXPOSE THE KIDS TO THE REAL RISKS OF THE HEP B INJECTION?!

Because it is NOT about protecting kids and it is NOT about public health

It's about the money and about maintaining universal conformity to the vax injection religion

At all costs the religion shall not be challenged

Soon as they let ONE injection slip it adds grease to the slippery slope of questioning ALL injections

And when it comes to vaccines there shall be no slippery slopes of doubt

DOUBT in the public can cause things to spiral out of control. Not going to allow it.

WHAT WE ARE SEEING (IMO) is that the vax paradigm and the whole vax enterprise must be and will be protected at all costs

EVEN IF THE INJECTIONS KILL AND HARM as is CLEARLY the case with the mRNA injections

They TALK about mRNA but still inject it.

They'll NEVER allow the policy to go wobbly on ANY injection because if one goes all the dominoes may go

The domino theory was enough to get us in to and keep us in the Vietnam war at the cost of 58k+ USA lives and untold numbers of Vietnamese lives and TRILLIONS of dollars and incalculable collateral damage that extends TO THIS DAY.

But the fought the Vietnam war anyway and kept talking about "we have too because of the domino theory".

So if slippery slope domino theory thinking was good enough to kill millions, cost trillions and change the course of history with Vietnam SURELY that sort of thinking can and will be used to protect the discredited but lucrative vax paradigm

Lots of money and lots of control is at stake.

All you have to do to realize the probability that the argument is probably not specious is to recognize that EVEN IN THE FACE OF UNAMBIGUOUS DEATH STATISTICS DATA as we see in mRNA they do every dance imaginable EXCEPT STOPPING THE DEATH INJECTIONS.

So maybe they'll change the Hep B schedule. But I don't see anyone stopping it. Because cash late is better than cash never. Better late than never is another rule. Might even be in the Art of the Deal for I know. Never read it.

