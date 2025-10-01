I’m honored to announce that I’ll be a featured speaker on two separate panels at the Children’s Health Defense Moment of Truth Conference in Austin, Texas, on November 7–9, 2025.

This will be my third time addressing CHD’s annual conference. I look forward to seeing you there.

This three-day event will gather leading voices—scientists, doctors, advocates, parents, and changemakers—united by a shared mission: to protect children’s health and defend medical freedom.

Although we’ve experienced victories, there is still a dark cloud on the horizon - technocratic totalitarianism. I will discuss my FOIA win against the City of Los Angeles that uncovered the city’s Digital Code of Ethics affirming “the right of a member of the public to opt out of the collection and sharing of personal data.” I will speak on my active federal case against the National Park Service for its cashless policy. Cashless is the linchpin to the surveillance state.