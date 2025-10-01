I’m honored to announce that I’ll be a featured speaker on two separate panels at the Children’s Health Defense Moment of Truth Conference in Austin, Texas, on November 7–9, 2025.
This will be my third time addressing CHD’s annual conference. I look forward to seeing you there.
This three-day event will gather leading voices—scientists, doctors, advocates, parents, and changemakers—united by a shared mission: to protect children’s health and defend medical freedom.
Although we’ve experienced victories, there is still a dark cloud on the horizon - technocratic totalitarianism. I will discuss my FOIA win against the City of Los Angeles that uncovered the city’s Digital Code of Ethics affirming “the right of a member of the public to opt out of the collection and sharing of personal data.” I will speak on my active federal case against the National Park Service for its cashless policy. Cashless is the linchpin to the surveillance state.
I will also be discussing my recent win against the HHS for its failure to establish the task force on safer childhood vaccines.
Alongside Mary Holland, Senator Ron Johnson, Senator Rand Paul, Steve Bannon, Russell Brand, Dr. Suzanne Humphries, and many others, I’ll be sharing insights and solutions at this critical moment in history on two separate panels.
SATURDAY, 4:10pm - 5:00pm: Restoring Health Freedom to Our Legislatures and Courts Moderated by Mary Holland. Including Kim Mack Rosenberg, Leslie Manookian, Ray Flores, Sujata Gibson, Sarah and Jane Doe Attorneys, plaintiffs, and advocates discuss recent monumental victories and how we can continue to break through barriers in public health, policy, and the courts.
SUNDAY, 3:10pm - 3:55pm: How to Escape the Encroaching Control Grid Moderated by Polly Tommey. Including Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Meryl Nass, Ray Flores. This expert panel unpacks the growing push toward surveillance, digital control, and cashless systems and how people can and are resisting.
I’d love for you to join me. Your voice, your presence, and your support make all the difference.
Register today to secure your seat.
I look forward to seeing you in Austin!
