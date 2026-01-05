There is news of a new super flu. That may not be as bad as it sounds. What follows is not medical advice; it is my Maid Analogy.

First of all, please remember that it is the body, not the band-aid, that heals. The Maid is analogous to the immune system. There’s been a party going on for a month. She’s been on vacation. Maxin’ and Relaxin’. If you end the party (in other words, you stop the gorging) or even start a cleanse, it’s gonna be time for her to clean up. She is gonna be kickin’ and screamin’. She hates cleaning the ashtrays and sweeping the floors, but she can finally get somewhere now that the guests have left. Party’s over.

Her anger turns to exhaustion and often illness because it takes a lot of work to fill those trash bags (your lymphatic system and expelling toxins (often through illness)).

She’d rather you start the party again. Those are actually cravings to end the cleansing reaction. Akin to the hair of the dog.

So many tell themselves, I am on this new diet, and I feel terrible; I need protein, I need sugar, I need carbs. What would be better is a raw juice fast.

Medications stop symptoms. They stop the healing itself. Substances for Symptoms. Not the root cause. If you want to make a New Year’s resolution, endeavor to eat closer to the vine and cut consumption.

At CHD’s amazing Austin Conference, Dr. Larry Palevsky echoed my long-held belief in medical terms. I suggest you take 25 minutes to hear his excellent presentation. Finally, someone in our movement breaks it all down clearly and correctly.

Short Stack Food for Thought in Digestible Bites. Yours in vibrant health, Ray

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/making-children-well-again-safe-and-effective-what-the-czech-data-tell-us/

P.S. Steve Kirsch’s presentation is amazing as well!