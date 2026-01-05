Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren D's avatar
Lauren D
5hEdited

Great use of analogies. I use the following for the countermeasure hazard exposure.

If the human body is like a car what happens to it, if you inject water and sugar into the gas tank... internal malfunction and breakdown to normal function of the car, you won't be able to operate it. So when you inject solutions that aren't designed for normal operation to the human body, like the Exercise biologic, the body has internal malfunctions and it breaks down with injuries leading the inability to operate or a disabled condition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ray Flores · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture