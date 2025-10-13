Those who dare to tell the truth must do so timidly by watering down their message to blend in with policy. If they scream truth, they are labeled lunatics.

Those with power blatantly lie with such conviction that the masses are taken in simply by the force of the words spoken. In an inverted, grey-area world of truth, anything can pass if stated forcefully enough.

When those we count on to tell the unvarnished truth don’t, faith is lost in the system. When those we count on to speak truth to power don’t, we lose hope.

The word con man is an abbreviation for confidence man, since the trick requires that they gain the confidence and trust of a victim. To be taken in, you must believe that the con man is honest.

True convictions are firmly held and unshakable beliefs or opinions. They are the motivational force that influences actions and decisions. They must become so deeply ingrained that one is willing to defend them at all costs, without compromise.

To avoid the con, don’t be fooled by articulation, backdrops, nice suits, political parties, authority figures, degrees, or smiling faces. Listen carefully. Calibrate your BS meter and check your TT level. The real fight is just beginning. For us to ultimately win, it will require many convictions.