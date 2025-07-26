Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

Ray Flores
Jul 26

https://youtu.be/GXkzl2I5CH8

Larry Zehnder
Jul 26

CNN's article might be better received if they'd label it as "OP-ED" cause two cranky emails and a sketch copy of a 27 year old report certainly can't be considered "NEWS". Keep pushing for the truth and the rule of law - the American people deserve no less.

