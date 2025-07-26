In 1990, then HHS Secretary Louis Sullivan established a Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines. According to the ICAN v. HHS FOIA case, HHS had no written record that he or his successor Donna Shalala ever fulfilled their biennial obligation to “prepare and transmit to the Committee on Energy and Commerce of the House of Representatives and the Committee on Labor and Human Resources of the Senate a report describing the actions taken….to promote the development of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines on the market on December 22, 1987, and promote the refinement of such vaccines, and… make or assure improvements… in order to reduce the risks of adverse reactions to vaccines.”

CNN recently reported that the Task Force submitted its “Final Report” [linked is a much cleaner copy] in 1998.

Did HHS Secretary Shalala ever transmit the report to the Committee on Energy and Commerce of the House of Representatives and the Committee on Labor and Human Resources of the Senate as required by law? If she did, where is the proof? Wouldn’t the HHS have kept a record? And, if HHS kept a record, why wasn’t it turned over under FOIA?

First of all, there was no authority to disband the Task Force in 1998. Second, the NIH ‘Final Report’ was “the result of discussions held by members of the Public Health Service over the past 4 years.” (Final Report page vii). Either way, it was not produced every two years and doesn’t satisfy the HHS Secretary’s legal requirement.

In the CNN article, Hotez and Reiss appear to downplay the importance of the HHS Secretary’s obligation.

Reiss wrote: “Even if it does not include the people in the [National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act], there are multiple federal committees that routinely look at vaccine safety and how to make vaccines safer.”

Hotez wrote: “The steady stream of pseudoscience policies and propaganda pushed out of the Humphrey Building in Washington DC are both straight out of playbook from both RFK jr and CHD. As far as I can tell there is no real daylight between the two.”

Let’s be clear: The Task Force must be (and remain) established by the Secretary of Health and Human Services at the direction of Congress, not at the whim of Shalala, Reiss, or Hotez.

Asking the HHS to follow the rule of law is not anti-vax. But critics pushing against it are arguably un-American.