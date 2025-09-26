An estimated 800 + Generals and Admirals have been called to attend next week’s meeting. The Pentagon confirmed, “The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week.”

I trust this is just a routine meeting to introduce the DOD’s rebranding as the Department of War (war.gov).

But with all the tensions in the world right now, readiness will surely be on the agenda.

In the event of a national emergency that requires a draft, sss.gov has important information regarding conscription.

Here are the steps to restart the draft after 52 years:

1. Draft Authorization: Congress and the President

2. Activation of Selective Service System

3. The Lottery

4. Orders to report to a local Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) for induction.

5. Activation of Local and District Appeal Boards

6. Induction of First Draftees (within 193 days)

With elevating unrest at home, it is conceivable that inductees could be assigned to the National Guard.

Military Readiness and Fitness

According to CDC 71% of Americans ages 17 to 24 are Unfit to Serve

Three most common reasons young people are ineligible: Overweight or obesity Educational deficits Criminal or drug abuse record Individuals in the 17 to 24 age range account for 90% of military applicants



It is defeatist to say war is inevitable, so I won’t say it. But, a lack of preparation could catch us flat-footed.