The USDA released its new dietary guidelines on January 7, 2026. Before we swallow these guidelines whole hog, remember that moderation in diet and quantities consumed are the keys.

Fortunately, lab meat and cricket burgers aren’t being promoted anymore, but it seems that this administration has done a 180.

Before you get the wrong impression about the need to prioritize protein, here is one word to consider: Kwashiorkor. Ever heard of it? Protein energy malnutrition is practically non-existent in the U.S.

Further, without your focus on organics (and non-GMO), everything you consume under these guidelines exposes you to serious toxins.

Don’t let this be an excuse for gluttony. It’s like what I’ve heard over and over again about wine. You know, “doctors say that a glass or two (winds up being 3-4) every night is actually beneficial.”

Don’t let the USDA be your enabler. You can’t consume these heavy meats and fats in large quantities without working out to burn them off.

Over the past 40 years, I have had many a conversation with heavy carnivores. My goal wasn’t to win but to warn. It hurts when they are no longer with us.

The Food Chain