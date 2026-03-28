Dr. Robert Malone, the Highwire interview on ACIP, the CDC and HHS Headwinds45 minute video. Ray FloresMar 28, 2026331Sharehttps://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-end-of-acip-dr-robert-malone-says-an-hhs-insider-is-working-against-leadership/331Share
Also, Malone’s comments will scare off others that might consider joining ACIP, but he did the right thing by being honest
It was a great interview. Malone spelled out the forces against anyone challenging the vaccine program. But I will also say that the Trump administration is correct in considering public support as to how to proceed, we must not lose congress in the next election. While we should continue efforts to get an honest ACIP Committee, we have to remember that it does not affects us as long as there are no mandates and we have religious exemptions to vaccination. That is our primary goal. We continue to do legal filings to fight against government. We also must use the government to fight for us to secure religious exemptions in all states. I just filed a Civil Rights Complaint with DOJ and HHS to accomplish just that. I. appreciate your support, and recommend you consider doing your own. Here is the link. Blessings. https://thenaturallawchurch.com/wp-content/uploads/Vaccine-Religious-Complaint-2026-To-DOJ-and-HHS-Redacted.pdf