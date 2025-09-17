In the fever of a contrived COVID-19 emergency, mistakes were made in order to combat (and all those war analogies) to meet the challenge at hand (and all that rot).

In panic mode, there was faulty design and faulty manufacturing to rush these sacred products into the arms of Americans. Judges, considered to be the smartest in the room, were almost without exception fully vaccinated.

In four years, I have never seen a ruling where the judge said the product was garbage, unnecessary, and deadly. There are opinions out there that the vaccines are not interchangeable between EUA and BLA, and one or two mentioned informed consent. But it is an extremely hostile environment. There may only be 1 or 2 justices who would even hint at the massive failure.

It wasn’t that long ago that the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit refused entrance to the unvaccinated. “When invited to appear for in-person argument, lawyers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Lawyers who are not vaccinated must present argument by video.” “Pending further order, all persons, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth in any public area of the courthouses occupied by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals”

When Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argued CHD v. Meta, he did so remotely since he had not been injected.

We, co-counsel and I, requested that the Court allow us to physically enter the courthouse as free, unvaccinated men, with robust, superior, natural immunity. Forced to address the Court from a computer screen to argue the merits of the rights of the unvaccinated.

Over four years ago we argued in Garner v. Biden, unsuccessfully, that banning the ‘unvaccinated,’ infringes on the 1st Amendment Right to Petition, and protects no one from coronavirus.

“Now in fully-engaged, vaccine hysteria, the writing is covering the wall: Unvaccinated Unwelcome. In schools, places of employment, and now certain courts of Federal Appeals -- specifically this one.”

*********

Today, Americans are wrapped up in a new frenzy surrounding public discourse. Unpopular thoughts expressed on social media are resulting in job loss. Free speech is testing its limits. But in some ways, the ones championing free speech are ostracizing those with differing opinions. Armed with overdue support from a significant portion of society, they could easily become thought police. Targeting NGOs is a slippery slope that could backfire and result in our own enslavement.

The Chosun reported: On the 15th, Vice President J D Vance, who hosted Kirk’s former podcast, stated, "We will punish these radical leftist lunatics." He added, "There are more people on the left who advocate for and even celebrate political violence," and emphasized targeting "NGO networks that incite and carry out violence." Steven Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, who co-hosted the segment, said, "We will mobilize all government resources, including the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, to track and dismantle organizations that promote violence."

*****

Before you get too carried away, put down your pitchforks and think for a minute about DHS’s Summary of Terrorism Threat to the Homeland from February 7, 2022:

“The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors. These threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence.”

“Meanwhile, COVID-19 mitigation measures—particularly COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates—have been used by domestic violent extremists to justify violence since 2020 and could continue to inspire these extremists to target government, healthcare, and academic institutions that they associate with those measures.”