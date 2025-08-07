Embedded in a March 7, 2021 Fox News report is a video of Gov. Abbot bragging that over 1/2 of the senior population has received a vaccine shot (my Social Security is more secure than ever. Thank you!) and Dr. Marty Makary (then a Fox News contributor) touted (link) the success of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and stated that we were 100% on track to ‘herd immunity’ by April [2021].

At the same time the article ridiculed Minister Farrakhan who “claimed that the vaccine was a “vial of death.”” He also compared it to the Kool-Aid from the Jim Jones mass-death tragedy in Guyana in 1978. “It is death itself.” “By rushing so fast to get something out, bypassing normal steps in a true vaccine, now God is going to turn your vaccine into death in a hurry.”

On Founder’s Day July 4, 2020, I watched the entire speech. The Honorable Minister correctly predicted the pressure plan.

“So, my teacher told me don’t speak to some speak to the whole. And now I’m speaking for Black America, for Hispanic America, for the Native American and for those who are desirous of life. They’re making money now plotting to give seven billion five hundred million people a vaccination. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and Melinda, you want to depopulate the earth? What the hell gives you that right? Who are you to sit down with your billions and talk about who can live and who should die? That’s why your world is coming to an end quickly because you have sentenced billions to death. But God is now sentencing you to the death that you are sentencing to others. …

I don’t care where you are, if you know the truth stand up on the truth and tell Satan … “who the hell are you to try and pick my friends? Farrakhan is God’s man and you are from the enemy of God, so to hell with you.” Stand up on it like a man.

So, Mr. Dershowitz, if you bring the vaccine and say you’re going to bring your army to force us to take it, once you try to force us, that’s a declaration of war on all of us. You only have this one life. Fight like hell to keep it and fight like hell to destroy those whose heart and mind is to destroy you and take your life from you.”

It has been over five years and still no religious leader has denounced them (what should that tell you about the rest of their hogwash?). Although the Nation of Islam is technically not a religion, he is still the only ‘religious’ leader to denounce the deadly shots.

So next time you pledge allegiance to one man, one news source, one party, any church, or one doctor, keep an open mind to consider all sources. Hiding in the shadows or in front of your face could be the stand-alone voice with the courage and vision to speak the truth. But even then, don’t listen to everything even they say.