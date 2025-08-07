Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proquery's avatar
Proquery
7d

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has also spoken and written loudly and clearly against the shots and the whole op from the beginning. See, e.g., https://www.catholicbusinessjournal.com/voices/bishops-corner/archbishop-viganos-open-letter-to-the-u-s-bishops-october-23-2021-contains-grave-warnings/, https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-vigano-covid-19-vaccine-and-passport-drive-an-epochal-war-and-prelude-to-the-end-times/?utm_source=lifefacts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Ray Flores and others
Ricardo's avatar
Ricardo
7d

Great article. Most likely he saved many from the toxic hoax

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture