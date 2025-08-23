As I wrote in my December 2, 2024 Short Stack:

“The FTC and the FDA share jurisdiction pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding whereby the FDA has primary responsibility for claims that appear in labeling, including the package, product inserts, and other promotional materials available at point of sale. The FTC has primary responsibility for claims in all forms of advertising of foods, drugs (with the exception of prescription drugs) devices, and cosmetics.”

HHS already has the authority to bring enforcement actions.

“For prescription drugs and biologics [vaccines], section 502(n) of the FD&C Act requires advertisements to contain “* * * a true statement * * *” of certain information including “* * * information in brief summary relating to side effects, contraindications, and effectiveness * * *” as required by regulations issued by FDA.” Here

Prescription drug promotion must be truthful, balanced, and not misleading.

Founded in 2010, FDA has its own Bad Ad Program:

Oversight of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP) OPDP regulates prescription drug promotion made by or on behalf of the drug’s manufacturer, packer, or distributor, including:

TV and radio advertisements

Written or printed prescription drug promotional materials

Internet based promotion including social media

Speaker program presentations

Sales representative presentations

The following is a list of common issues to be aware of when you are exposed to prescription drug promotion. If you come across these promotional issues, please let us know by reporting them to the Bad Ad program. Omitting or downplaying of risk

Overstating the drug’s benefits

Failing to present a “fair balance” of risk and benefit information

Omitting material facts about the drug

Making claims that are not appropriately supported

Misrepresenting data from studies

Misleading drug comparisons

Misbranding an investigational drug “When you [assuming this means the public] come across an instance of potentially false or misleading drug promotion, you can help put a stop to it by reporting it.”