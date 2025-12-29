I believe that it is important to look back to the Bicentennial and notice the shift that took place in 1976.

I remember listening to Jim Ladd, announcing the end of the Vietnam conflict by playing Cat Stevens’ Peace Train. Protest songs all of a sudden became passe. In late 1975, I saw Elton John at Dodger Stadium. High fashion was in while he played his hit, Philadelphia Freedom.

I was living in New York City during the Bicentennial celebration. Tall ships were sailing, and the July 4th fireworks from Sheep Meadow were legendary. It was O.K. once again to be a capitalist and an American. Long hair became shag haircuts, and Disco began to take over (please don’t laugh).

Although it would sound stronger to say America was founded a quarter of a millennium ago, in 2026, we will be celebrating our Semiquincentennial. The fireworks, and historic tours of Boston are de rigueur. But this time, Bad Bunny will kick off 2026, and a 5,000 seat Ultimate Fighting Championship arena is set to be erected on the South Lawn of the White House for UFC White House in 2026. There doesn’t appear to be any easy resolution to the world’s problems. Doesn’t sound very unifying, does it?

So what will this celebration of America bring? Will it be possible to put down the gloves and sing Kumbaya around the flag, or are we too far gone as a people?

The changes we went through in 1976 were seismic. One could argue that society became superficial and self-indulgent. I don’t think I would disagree.

But something happens on these anniversaries that stirs up our nation. In 1876, we held the first world’s fair, the Centennial International Exhibition. But that didn’t stop the National Woman Suffrage Association from crashing the Centennial Celebration at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to present the “Declaration of the Rights of Women.”

The more we toot our horn, the more we will open ourselves to protest. On the plus side, constructive dialogue could be a good thing. Let’s hope for the best and keep a keen eye for signs of change.