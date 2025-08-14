Today HHS announced
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the reinstatement of the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, a federal panel created by Congress to improve the safety, quality, and oversight of vaccines administered to American children.
"By reinstating this Task Force, we are reaffirming our commitment to rigorous science, continuous improvement, and the trust of American families," said National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya. "NIH is proud to lead this effort to advance vaccine safety and support innovation that protects children without compromise."
The original Task Force was disbanded in 1998, and today's action reaffirms the Department's commitment towards continuous improvement in childhood vaccine safety oversight. The Task Force is represented by senior leadership from NIH, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The NIH Director will serve as Chairman of the Task Force.
The Task Force will work closely with the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines to produce regular recommendations focused on:
The development, promotion, and refinement of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines currently on the market.
Improvements in vaccine development, production, distribution, and adverse reaction reporting — along with supporting research to make vaccines safer.
HHS will transmit its first formal report to Congress within two years, with updates every two years thereafter.
This is no “victory”! There are no “safe” “vaccines.” They cause almost all “chronic” illness. It’s impossible to make “safe” ones. Clinical trials are therefore 💯 unethical. Whose children are we offering up to the globalists for their antihuman depopulation agenda jabs? Bilderberg Groupies like the ones in this (and all) admins are NOT going to save anyone but themselves.
https://open.substack.com/pub/unbekoming/p/vaccinated-60-vs-unvaccinated-264
The Control Group study
The study calculated the odds that vaccines are not the cause of over 90% of disabling chronic conditions in adults at 1 in 245,083,100,778,672,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (p < 4.08E-63).
Good work! I think an obligation the 1986 VAX ACT was for constant improvement in vax safety and by association the actual VAERS system. Not only is the interface antiquated, but should also be obligated to be brought into this millennia with complete data dumps, interactive dashboards, and of course publishing of ALL legitimate reports received. The VAERS system is the last line of defense. If VAERS is not honest and being manipulated then the rest is just pie in sky bullshit.