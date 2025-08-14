Today HHS announced

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the reinstatement of the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, a federal panel created by Congress to improve the safety, quality, and oversight of vaccines administered to American children.

"By reinstating this Task Force, we are reaffirming our commitment to rigorous science, continuous improvement, and the trust of American families," said National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya. "NIH is proud to lead this effort to advance vaccine safety and support innovation that protects children without compromise."

The original Task Force was disbanded in 1998, and today's action reaffirms the Department's commitment towards continuous improvement in childhood vaccine safety oversight. The Task Force is represented by senior leadership from NIH, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The NIH Director will serve as Chairman of the Task Force.

The Task Force will work closely with the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines to produce regular recommendations focused on:

The development, promotion, and refinement of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines currently on the market.

Improvements in vaccine development, production, distribution, and adverse reaction reporting — along with supporting research to make vaccines safer.

HHS will transmit its first formal report to Congress within two years, with updates every two years thereafter.