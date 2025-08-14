Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Suzanne O'Keeffe
3h

This is no “victory”! There are no “safe” “vaccines.” They cause almost all “chronic” illness. It’s impossible to make “safe” ones. Clinical trials are therefore 💯 unethical. Whose children are we offering up to the globalists for their antihuman depopulation agenda jabs? Bilderberg Groupies like the ones in this (and all) admins are NOT going to save anyone but themselves.

https://open.substack.com/pub/unbekoming/p/vaccinated-60-vs-unvaccinated-264

The Control Group study

The study calculated the odds that vaccines are not the cause of over 90% of disabling chronic conditions in adults at 1 in 245,083,100,778,672,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (p < 4.08E-63).

Closed VAERS
2h

Good work! I think an obligation the 1986 VAX ACT was for constant improvement in vax safety and by association the actual VAERS system. Not only is the interface antiquated, but should also be obligated to be brought into this millennia with complete data dumps, interactive dashboards, and of course publishing of ALL legitimate reports received. The VAERS system is the last line of defense. If VAERS is not honest and being manipulated then the rest is just pie in sky bullshit.

