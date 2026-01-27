From my December 13, 2025, Substack Predictions 2026

“Neptune has been retrograde back into Pisces for the past several months. It will fully enter Aires on January 26, 2026, and will remain until 2039. (Please read last year’s predictions for a further explanation.) The takeaway is that whatever precursors to upheaval that we’ve been experiencing will definitely rear their ugly heads on that date.”

Is Trump facing a civil war in Minneapolis? Here RT.Com

“The Digital Surveillance State is gaining ground and power. Leveled, Burned, and Hurricained coastal land will be where these new smart cities (Gaza) will rise from the dust.” UK Greenlights ‘Stalinist’ 15-Minute Cities Nationwide | Daily Pulse

“The Dollar will take a hit, and metals will continue to skyrocket for a variety of reasons (not just on greenback weakness).”

Gold Price

December 13, 2025 $4301 Jan 26, 2026 $5,078.30

Silver Price

December 13, 2025 $61.97 Jan 26, 2026 $110.84

Keep the faith, baby!