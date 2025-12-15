Two Big FOIA cases Public Health & Medical Professionals for Transparency v. FDA are holding everything up since these cases were never stayed. However, every other COVID-19 Vaccine FOIA case is. The Courts will not order immediate production and have delayed production for several years.

FOIA information was collected and analyzed at taxpayer expense. The importance of providing safety-monitoring records to the public is not a matter of dispute. FOIA requires the records to be provided in a timely fashion.

Here is a list of cases (the first number is the year it was filed, the FOIA request was made before that).

i. Wright v. Dep’t of Health & Hum. Servs., Civ. A. No. 22-cv-1378 (RC) (D.D.C. May 18, 2022), Min. Order, ECF No. 28 (Oct.13, 2023) (granting unopposed motion for eighteen-month stay); Mem. Op., ECF No. 61 (July 31, 2025) (extending 18-month stay an additional six months).

ii. Children’s Health Def. v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 23-cv-2316 (LLA) (D.D.C. Aug. 10, 2023); Min. Order (Dec. 13, 2023) (granting eighteen-month stay until further order of court, with status report in six months addressing need for further stay of proceedings); Min. Order (July 18, 2024) (extending stay based on a continued finding of exceptional circumstances and due diligence); Min. Order (Dec. 23, 2024) (extending stay based on continued finding of exceptional circumstances and due diligence, with a status report due June 13, 2025); Min. Order (Sept. 16, 2025) (extending stay 18 months, until February 22, 2027, with status reports every 90 days).

iii. Informed Consent Action Network v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 23-cv-0219 (RBW) (D.D.C. Jan. 25, 2023), Order, ECF 27 (Nov. 21, 2023)) (vacating all pending deadlines and setting conference in six months to discuss status); Order, ECF No. 29 (May 24, 2024) (extending stay, with status conference in six months); Min. Order (Nov. 25, 2024) (extending stay, with a status conference on July 7, 2025); Min. Order (July 23, 2025), continuing stay with status conference on Jan. 13, 2026).

iv. Children’s Health Def. v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 23-cv-0220 (RDM) (D.D.C. Jan. 26, 2023), Order, ECF No. 25 (Jan. 12, 2024) (granting stay of six months, with joint status report in six months); Min. Orders (Oct. 24, 2024 and April 9, 2025) (ordering FDA to begin processing responsive records no later than Aug. 9, 2026, with status reports every 90 days).

v. Children’s Health Def. v. CDC, Civ. A. No. 23-cv-0431 (TNM) (D.D.C. Feb. 16, 2023), Order, ECF No. 28 (July 24, 2024) (granting six-month stay on the Department of Health and Human Services’ motion); Min. Order (Jan. 24, 2025) (continuing the stay and ordering the parties to submit a joint status report by April 25, 2025, and every 90 days thereafter); Min. Order (July 28, 2025) (denying Plaintiff’s request to lift stay first entered on July 24, 2024).

vi. Informed Consent Action Network v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 23-cv-3282 (ABJ) (D.D.C. Nov. 2, 2023), Order, ECF No. 23 (Oct. 11, 2024) (granting stay of six months, with joint status report in six months to determine whether stay should be extended); Mot. to Extend Stay, ECF No. 27 (March 14, 2025) (motion to extend stay for six months pending).

vii. Informed Consent Action Network v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 24-cv-1555 (RCL) (D.D.C. May 25, 2024), Order, ECF No. 16 (Nov. 19, 2024) (withholding final decision on motion to stay for 18 months but issuing interim stay for sixty days); Joint Status Report, ECF No. 23 (Sept. 15, 2025) (requesting 12-month extension of stay, pending).

viii. Solomon v. Dep’t of Health & Hum. Servs., Civ. A. No. 24-cv-0572 (RBW) (D.D.C. Feb. 29, 2024); Order, ECF No. 27 (July 8, 2025) (continuing stay first entered Oct. 5, 2024 (ECF No. 25), ending on June 26, 2026, and setting status conference for Jan. 13, 2026).

ix. Informed Consent Action Network v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 24-cv-1761 (AHA) (D.D.C. June 17, 2024); Order, ECF No. 18 (Nov. 20, 2024) (granting stay for eight months until July 21, 2025); Joint Status Report, ECF No. 19 (July 23, 2025) (request to extend stay for 18 months, pending).

x. Informed Consent Action Network v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 24-cv-1905 (JDB) (D.D.C. June 28, 2024); Order, ECF No. 17 (Feb. 4, 2025) (granting stay for six months until August 5, 2025); Order, ECF No. 20 (Aug. 7, 2025) (granting extension until February 9, 2026).

xi. Informed Consent Action Network v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 24-cv-1906 (CRC) (D.D.C. June 28, 2024), Order, ECF No. 21 (Apr. 10, 2025) (granting stay for six months until October 10, 2025).

xii. Informed Consent Action Network v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 25-cv-0823 (JEB) (D.D.C. Mar. 18, 2025), Order, ECF No. 21 (Oct. 16, 2025) Case 1:23-cv-03675-JMC Document 28-1 Filed 12/02/25 (granting 18-month stay until April 16, 2027); Notice of Appeal, ECF No. 23 (Oct. 24, 2025); on appeal, Case No. 25-5376, Order, Doc. No. 2141967 (D.C. Cir.) (setting briefing schedule).

xiii. Informed Consent Action Network v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 25-cv-0824 (AHA) (D.D.C. Mar. 18, 2025), ECF No. 15 (June 13, 2025) (motion to stay for 18 months, pending).

xiv. Informed Consent Action Network v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 25-cv-0825 (RDM) (D.D.C. Mar. 19, 2025), Min. Order (Nov. 24, 2025) (denying motion for 18-month stay without prejudice and ordering supplemental factual briefing, with FDA’s January 12, 2025 submission to be considered a renewed motion to stay).

xv. Informed Consent Action Network v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 25-cv-0826 (CJN) (D.D.C. Mar. 19, 2025), ECF No. 14 (June 13, 2025) (motion to stay for 18 months, pending). xvi. Informed Consent Action Network v. FDA, Civ. A. No. 25-cv-0827 (JMC) (D.D.C. Mar. 19, 2025), ECF No. 18 (Aug. 28, 2025) (granting 6-month stay, to Feb. 27, 2026, with joint status report due at that time).

HHS has approximately 80,000 employees. If transparency were a priority, all documents would have already been produced.

