During the pandemic, the sheep pretended they had horns by throwing in four-letter words. It seemed to be really cathartic for them to write, wear your f’n mask, vax your f’n kids. But to me, it seemed so wimpy.

Now, the Trump administration is lowering the bar. This vulgar language is uncalled for. It is catching on like wildfire.

When V.P. Vance recently emphasized a point with the word sh*t, it was brash and trashy. As our second-highest leader, he makes it appear that this attitude is what it means to be truly American. This is nothing but an elevator ride back down to the bottom of a dirty mine back in the hills.

Pete Hegseth said the Trump administration is ‘done with that sh*t,’ in a speech declaring the end of ‘woke’ culture.

Stephen Miller is joining in too. I trust it is not official policy. If Sec. Kennedy starts using that language, we’ll know.

****

But taking the high road isn’t always immediately effective. Thinking about it, if they call us vaccine skeptics, shouldn’t we call them f’n vaccine suckers? At what point do you fight fire with fire without torching your reputation?