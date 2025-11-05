Hallelujah! Calley Means who spearheaded the MAHA Commission Reports (with the help of AI), is toast.

On October 30, according to Reuters, “Calley Means … has left his role at the White House, the New York Times reported on Thursday.” Now, hopefully, something positive will happen.

Means was a special government employee and was a close aide to Kennedy, particularly active in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

He seemed like such a threat to Sec. Kennedy. The copycat look, the empty platitudes, and his lips-pursed insincerity were such tip-offs.

According to AI: “Snakes camouflage to hide from both predators and prey, using patterns and colors that blend with their environment for survival. This adaptation, called cryptic coloration, helps them remain unseen while hunting, as well as avoid being attacked by other animals. Some snakes also use mimicry, where they have colors or patterns that resemble a more dangerous species to deter predators.”

Let’s hope his sister will drop out, too.

Blue Meanie