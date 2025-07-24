In Vaccine Court, a Department of Justice attorney represents the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “you're not suing the vaccine company you're petitioning my agency and it's represented traditionally by the Department of Justice and the lawyers in the Department of Justice. The leaders of it were corrupt and they saw their job as protecting the trust fund rather than taking care of [the injured]”

According to the MAHA Commission Report, “HHS also has the conflicting duty to promote vaccines and to defend them against claims of injury in the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.” The Mandate for Safer Childhood Vaccines requires the formation of a task force. It was disbanded in 1998. Did that solve the conflict of interest? Is that HHS’s reason for refusing to re-establish?

While HRSA passes out pennies in CICP, NIAID received a $400B royalty payment from Moderna, and BioNTech agreed to pay the NIH $791.5 million.

HHS’s aggressive defense against the injured, after its continuing wanton failure to form the required task force to improve the safety of childhood vaccines, is singularly despicable.