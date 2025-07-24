Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
Jul 24

I think "singularly despicable " is strong language that Kennedy does not deserve. We see Secretary Kenndy speaking to these issues correctly. So much so that you Ray are using his very own words to claim the situation is despicable. I disagree with that characterization. The snail pace of government is despicable, but I believe Kennedy certainly should not be the target of such a harshly worded criticism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Flores
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture