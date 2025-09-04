“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) today issued a letter notifying state awardees of the Vaccines for Children Program (VCP) that participating immunization programs and program-registered providers must respect state religious and conscience exemptions from vaccine mandates.

“Today’s letter makes clear that providers must respect state laws protecting religious and conscience-based exemptions to vaccine mandates,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “States have the authority to balance public health goals with individual freedom, and honoring those decisions builds trust. Protecting both public health and personal liberty is how we restore faith in our institutions and Make America Healthy Again.””