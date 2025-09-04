Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Pastor Ricardo Beas
2h

Excellent. I was considering resubmitting my 2017 complaint to DOJ and HHS demanding respect of vaccine religious exemptions nationwide. As I mentioned in a recent post, I felt Bobby would save me the trouble, and apparently he did. Thanks Bobby and thanks Ray for the uplifting updates. Here is my complaint, https://thenaturallawchurch.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/vaccine-religious-freedom-complaint-rb.pdf

