Bloomberg Law Reports: Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the HHS, said in an email Wednesday that “vaccines recommended by the CDC for children based on shared clinical decision-making continue to be covered by the VICP.” The change to shared decision-making doesn’t result in table changes, he said.

According to the article: “[Aaron Siri] relies on this interpretation of the word routine to say that if it’s not a routine vaccine, it’s not included in the program,” said Richard Hughes IV, a member of Epstein Becker & Green PC and a former executive with Moderna Inc. who has worked on legal challenges to some of Kennedy’s actions around vaccines. “He’s trying to create an end run around the liability shield that keeps manufacturers and providers from being in court all the time.”

“Any protections on vaccines also “do not disappear automatically or by tweet,” as the HHS would need to engage in formal notice-and-comment rulemaking to amend the Vaccine Injury Table that lists vaccines and injuries covered under the VICP, said David Carney, president of the Vaccine Injured Petitioners Bar Association.”

“Until that regulatory process occurs, the vaccines remain covered, and manufacturers retain liability protections,” Carney, a partner at Green & Schafle LLC, said in an email.”

On the other hand, if there is a fight, it will be over the CDC’s definition of Routine to see if vaccines qualify for the table.

“Unlike routine, catch-up, and risk-based recommendations, shared clinical decision-making vaccinations are not recommended for everyone in a particular age group or everyone in an identifiable risk group. Rather, shared clinical decision-making recommendations are individually based and informed by a decision process between the health care provider and the patient or parent/guardian.”

“The key distinction between routine, catch-up, and risk-based recommendations and shared clinical decision-making recommendations is the default decision to vaccinate.”

“For routine, catch-up, and risk-based recommendations, the default decision should be to vaccinate the patient based on age group or other indication, unless contraindicated. For shared clinical decision-making recommendations, there is no default—the decision about whether or not to vaccinate may be informed by the best available evidence of who may benefit from vaccination; the individual’s characteristics, values, and preferences; the health care provider’s clinical discretion; and the characteristics of the vaccine being considered. There is not a prescribed set of considerations or decision points in the decision-making process.”

The Excise Tax will be the clincher:

In a motion to dismiss, the attorneys for the Secretary wrote: “one of the prerequisites for adding a vaccine to the VICP as a covered vaccine and to the Vaccine Injury Table is the enactment of an excise tax to provide the funds that will be used for compensation with respect to the vaccine to be added to the Table.” CASE NO: D.D.C. 25-119 [ECF 10] PAUL BRUNDAGE, v. KENNEDY

Until an excise tax is no longer imposed, my money is on Shared Decision Making vaccines remaining protected by the ‘86 Act.

US Court of Federal Claims

Not intended as legal advice. Please contact an attorney immediately if you are vaccine injured.