John Robbins (October 26, 1947 – June 11, 2025) was the sole heir to the Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream enterprise. He saw what happened to his uncle Burt Baskin (died of a heart attack), and he wanted no part of the unhealthy product business. He walked his talk by walking away from the family business. He moved up to Canada and tried as best as he could to live off the land for several years. Robbins wrote Diet for a New America in 1987 (it was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize). It was an exposé on connections between diet, physical health, animal cruelty, and environmentalism.

He criticized the SAD (Standard American Diet) for promoting diets high in saturated fat, cholesterol, and animal protein. He exposed the suffering of animals and the climate impact of meat and dairy.

I knew him and greatly respected him. He taught me that everything you do must be in alignment with your conscience. For him, it meant not making money off of promoting human as well as animal suffering. It not only destroys the environment, it also destroys our health. His higher-mindedness reverberated in his presence. He was a gentle gentleman.

Even though he did quite well financially, Madoff made off with his fortune. But that didn’t faze him. He was much more than a dollar figure in a bank account. He will be missed.

(Note-Although I personally believe a sustained vegan diet looks great on paper, it is an unhealthy, long-term lifestyle. )

Contrast this with the sudden push to promote animal products It looks like another trick by pharma that Mr. K and Mr. T are falling for.

Sure, hydrogenated vegetable oils and deep-fried foods are a problem, but now there are air fryers. It hurts me to see the MAHA movement dive so low. This is certain to increase cholesterol and heart attacks (and profits). It is also an excellent cover for the died-suddenly crowd. The blockage wasn’t an alien fiber; it was cholesterol.

Look at the consciousness coming out of Washington, it is far from centered. In fact, it is mind-blowingly altered. It is no surprise that a saturated fat promotion makes sense to them. It is as environmentally and physically sustainable as a Humvee.

When our stomachs are graveyards for prematurely deceased animals, it shows. When they die in panic, consuming them makes us panic. When you live on bacon, you can’t wait to watch football. When you look at the digestive tract of a carnivore and compare it to ours, you’ll see we are not suited to break that stuff up (particularly in such large quantities). Milk is the perfect food (as John said, for a baby calf). We are the only animal that drinks milk after being weaned and the only animal that drinks the milk of another animal. This is not progress.

So HHS, take a look in the mirror and tell me you are getting healthier. I don’t see it. It will send a ripple effect through society in the form of triple chins.

I know John would be angry with me for speaking so bluntly. He always believed in more nuanced messaging. Thank you for your life’s work. It is needed more than ever. God bless you.