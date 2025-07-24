Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Zehnder's avatar
Larry Zehnder
Jul 24

I submit that this commission and the biennial reports are foundational to any rational discussion about childhood vaccine safety and whether vaccines are getting safer, less safe, or holding at a steady state of safety. HHS' on-going failure to observe, collect, and submit vaccine safety data means that we are all "flying blind".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
Jul 24

Good stuff Ray. Don't get me started on CDC VAERS... even Bobby knows VAERS does not publish all legit reports received! https://x.com/welcometheeagle/status/1840060338529820688 ...and like Brianne Dressen's report.

Not only does VAERS not publish all legit reports, they delete legit reports (after publication) like the two dead trial victims, etc. https://www.vaersaware.com/deleted-reports-2007-2022

I think I can prove they are deleting ages, vax dates, death dates, etc.. before publication.

They are definitely throttling reports (purposeful delay publishing). Just this last VAERS updates there were ~9 covid jab deaths and they died in 2021. Common man!

Bobby knows all this stuff...

FAERS is no better, EudraVigilance and NZ Medsafe is foul too, this is global collusion and RICO! Circling back to VAERS, the perps nasty fingerprints are there right in the data and nobody has been auditing VAERS better than me. God Bless

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture