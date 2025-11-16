That is the 100 trillion dollar question. The answer depends on societal norms.

Up until 1967, a physical intrusion was necessary to constitute a violation of the 4th Amendment.

Charles Katz was bookie. The FBI began surveilling him by placing a microphone on top of a phone booth. Under the Olmstead test, there was no physical intrusion since it was on, not in, the phone booth, and he was in public. However, the Supreme Court ruled this was an unconstitutional search.

Justice Harlan, in his concurring opinion in Katz v. US laid out a two part test:

Did the individual have an actual or subjective expectation of privacy? and,

Was that expectation one that society is prepared to recognize as reasonable?

If you are with a friend, walking down a deserted street, is your location, your destination, your conversation, and the look on your faces, private? Probably so.

Imagine living in a smart city, you’re wearing a digital transponder, engaging in digital transactions everywhere you go. It is clear that you would have no expectation of privacy.

Once society recognizes these intrusions as commonplace, they are de jure constitutional according to the Katz test. That is why it is important for us to fight back against surveillance in every form. Otherwise, a complete invasion of privacy is an accepted part of everyday life. Every intrusion is constitutional.

SmartLA28 is just over two years away. The infrastructure is set to last well past the Olympics. When we sued the City of Los Angeles under FOIA, the Court incorporated the city’s Digital Code of Ethics in the Order.

Even though I don’t trust LA to abide by it, here are our purported rights:

THE RIGHT TO PRIVACY You can have the reasonable expectation that you will not be personally monitored through surveillance, tracked by your location, or have your data shared outside of our government.

THE RIGHT TO EXCLUSIVE OWNERSHIP OF PERSONAL DATA Your data is your own. We will not share or sell your personally identifiable information to outside parties without your consent.

THE RIGHT TO GOVERNMENT TRANSPARENCY We will use our technology to promote open and accessible government. We will make our public hearings and data open by default.

THE RIGHT TO FULL DISCLOSURE You have the right to understand how and why we collect and use your personal data.

WE WILL NOT DIGITALLY TRACK, STORE, OR SHARE YOUR LOCATION Where you have been is fundamental to your privacy. Location data will not be tracked or stored, unless it is required by a lawful warrant or essential to providing a service, and then it is anonymized with no stored history.

OUR TECHNOLOGY WILL NOT BE USED FOR SURVEILLANCE The apps, websites, and portals that we provide to the public will never be instruments for unauthorized spying or surveillance activities.

*****

Remember, cashless is the linchpin. It may still seem like a dystopian fairy tale, but it is important to be aware of what's in store 24/7.