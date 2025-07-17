Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores
Jul 18

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/07/16/maha-celebrates-over-dozen-major-companies-improving-u-s-food-supply/

CherylBray
Jul 19

I'm surprised anyone thought this would go quicker. I did not anticipate a rapid shutdown of the vaccine program.

RFKjr is trying to show the "why" this should happen. The less he opines publicly the better chance he has of success. Getting to the "why" vaccines are unsafe is where he's getting bogged down.

The correct way forward is saline placebo studies but those are not in the works (perhaps due to time and pushback)

He's decided that a scientific review of databases and existing studies could yield significant information. I'm unsure. I'm personally wary of data manipulation. It's inconceivable that vested interests won't try and manipulate results. But this is where we are.

I don't expect vaccines to ever be banned. We should focus on removing immunity shields, making mandates illegal except for mandated adverse event reports (they should be required) and requiring saline placebo studies.

2 replies by Ray Flores and others
