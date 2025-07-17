It is looking more and more like President Trump’s MAHA EO was merely designed to buy time. 180 days to be exact. Its purpose? To let things settle down while managing and derailing MAHA expectations. Capture the leader and let him be a figurehead in an honorary role while putting in your stooge to run things.

It seems like MAGA supporters are experiencing the same rude awakening. But I’ll leave that discussion to those who love politics. I am commenting as I look through the knothole of vaccines and children’s health. Frankly, I see nothing substantial going on at all.

Today, the big hubbub is whether Coca-Cola will switch to cane sugar. Coke hasn’t confirmed Trump’s big news.

On July 14, Trump announced: President Trump Delivers on MAHA Push

Read it for yourself and weep:

President Donald J. Trump took office promising to confront the chronic health crisis plaguing Americans — and six months later, he is delivering on that promise by removing harmful chemicals from our food supply.

Today, the Trump Administration announced that dozens of ice cream companies — representing more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the U.S. — have pledged to eliminate the use of certified artificial colors in their ice cream and frozen dairy products.

They join a growing group of leading companies that have taken steps to improve the food supply: