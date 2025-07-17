It is looking more and more like President Trump’s MAHA EO was merely designed to buy time. 180 days to be exact. Its purpose? To let things settle down while managing and derailing MAHA expectations. Capture the leader and let him be a figurehead in an honorary role while putting in your stooge to run things.
It seems like MAGA supporters are experiencing the same rude awakening. But I’ll leave that discussion to those who love politics. I am commenting as I look through the knothole of vaccines and children’s health. Frankly, I see nothing substantial going on at all.
Today, the big hubbub is whether Coca-Cola will switch to cane sugar. Coke hasn’t confirmed Trump’s big news.
On July 14, Trump announced: President Trump Delivers on MAHA Push
Read it for yourself and weep:
President Donald J. Trump took office promising to confront the chronic health crisis plaguing Americans — and six months later, he is delivering on that promise by removing harmful chemicals from our food supply.
Today, the Trump Administration announced that dozens of ice cream companies — representing more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the U.S. — have pledged to eliminate the use of certified artificial colors in their ice cream and frozen dairy products.
They join a growing group of leading companies that have taken steps to improve the food supply:
Steak & Shake moved to 100% all-natural beef tallow and replaced its “buttery blend,” which contained seed oils, with 100% Grade A Wisconsin butter.
McCormick announced it will drop certain food dyes from its products.
PepsiCo announced it will remove artificial ingredients from popular food items — including Lay’s and Tostitos chips — by the end of the year.
In-N-Out announced it will remove synthetic food dyes and artificial flavors from its menu items.
Tyson Foods eliminated synthetic dyes in its food products.
Mars removed titanium dioxide from its Skittles product.
Sam’s Club committed to removing 40 harmful ingredients — including artificial colors, additives, dyes, and high-fructose corn syrup — from its private-label products.
Kraft-Heinz announced it will remove artificial dyes from its U.S. products.
General Mills announced it will remove artificial dyes from its U.S. cereals and all foods served in K-12 schools.
Nestlé announced it will remove all petroleum-based food dyes from its food and beverage products.
Conagra Foods announced it will remove certain color additives from its frozen products, no longer offer products with artificial dyes in K-12 schools, and stop using artificial dyes in the manufacturing of its products.
JM Smucker announced it will remove synthetic colors from its consumer food products.
Hershey announced it will remove synthetic dyes from its snacks.
Consumer Brands announced it will urge its members to remove artificial colors in food and beverage products served in schools.
BFD DJT
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/07/16/maha-celebrates-over-dozen-major-companies-improving-u-s-food-supply/
I'm surprised anyone thought this would go quicker. I did not anticipate a rapid shutdown of the vaccine program.
RFKjr is trying to show the "why" this should happen. The less he opines publicly the better chance he has of success. Getting to the "why" vaccines are unsafe is where he's getting bogged down.
The correct way forward is saline placebo studies but those are not in the works (perhaps due to time and pushback)
He's decided that a scientific review of databases and existing studies could yield significant information. I'm unsure. I'm personally wary of data manipulation. It's inconceivable that vested interests won't try and manipulate results. But this is where we are.
I don't expect vaccines to ever be banned. We should focus on removing immunity shields, making mandates illegal except for mandated adverse event reports (they should be required) and requiring saline placebo studies.