First of all, Leslie Manookian and the Health Freedom Defense Fund have made a tremendous impact during the COVID-19 era. Let’s look back to 2021 to put yesterday’s devastating loss in HFDF v. ALBERTO CARVALHO into context.

There was faulty design, and faulty manufacturing when they rushed these sacred products into the arms of Americans. Judges, considered to be the smartest in the room, were fully vaccinated almost without exception.

It wasn’t that long ago that the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit refused entrance to the unvaccinated. “When invited to appear for in-person argument, lawyers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Lawyers who are not vaccinated must present argument by video.” “Pending further order, all persons, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth in any public area of the courthouses occupied by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals”

When Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argued CHD v. Meta, he did so remotely since he had not been injected.

In four years, I have never seen a ruling where the judge admitted the product was garbage, unnecessary, and deadly. There are opinions out there that the vaccines are not interchangeable between EUA and BLA, and one or two mentioned informed consent. But it is an extremely hostile environment. There may only be 1 or 2 justices who would even hint at the massive failure.

Yesterday, the 9th Circuit’s En Banc Panel just vacated the 3-judge panel’s ruling (that had accepted HFDF’s pleading that CV Vax was not a vaccine as true).

Last June, the 9th Circuit ruled:

Addressing the merits, the panel held that the district court misapplied the Supreme Court’s decision in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), in concluding that the Policy survived rational basis review. Jacobson held that mandatory vaccinations were rationally related to preventing the spread of smallpox. Here, however, plaintiffs allege that the vaccine does not effectively prevent spread but only mitigates symptoms for the recipient and therefore is akin to a medical treatment, not a “traditional” vaccine. Taking plaintiffs’ allegations as true at this stage of litigation, plaintiffs plausibly alleged that the COVID-19 vaccine does not effectively “prevent the spread” of COVID-19. Thus, Jacobson does not apply.

LAUSD asked for en banc review since:

"En banc review is needed to correct the fatally flawed split decision of the Ninth Circuit panel in this matter, which incorrectly decided that an action for injunctive relief challenging a public school district’s COVID-19 vaccine policy could proceed, even though the vaccine mandate Appellants sought to enjoin no longer exists. To reach this implausible and erroneous result, the panel misapplied the mootness doctrine and its narrow exceptions, tossed aside 100-year-old United States Supreme Court precedent enforcing vaccine mandates, and ignored rafts of cases from this and other Circuits regarding vaccine mandates that were temporarily put in place to protect public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Court could not have reached this improper legal destination without embracing the unsupportable pseudo-science-based allegation asserted by Appellants that the COVID-19 vaccine was not a vaccine at all, but rather a medical treatment. In so doing, the panel upends over 100 years of jurisprudence recognizing the rational basis test that applies to vaccines to protect the public at large. This decision must be revisited and corrected to align with Supreme Court, Ninth Circuit, and sister Circuits precedents, and to respect the fundamental doctrine that courts should not adjudicate moot disputes. As currently framed, the opinion creates substantial confusion in areas of critical significance to the general public. En banc review is necessary to resolve questions of exceptional importance, and to reaffirm the rational basis test required to be applied by Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905)."

The en banc panel concluded:

“On the merits, Jacobson is binding and controls, and thus rational basis review applies to Plaintiffs’ substantive due process claim. Even construing Plaintiffs’ allegations in their favor, the Policy survives such review, as the LAUSD could have reasonably concluded that COVID-19 vaccines would protect the health and safety of its employees and students. For this same reason, Plaintiffs’ equal protection claim fails under rational basis review. We therefore affirm the district court’s order granting the LAUSD’s motion for judgment on the pleadings.”

Last year, I concluded and shared that ‘Jacobson was (almost) R.I.P.’ since a ruling that facts must be accepted as true at the pleading stage was not the victory that everyone said it was. A final ruling on Jacobson was never reached.