Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
Aug 1

Please eliminate the ambiguity here as to which panel you are referring to: "The panel concluded:" It's hard to keep track of them...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Hackett's avatar
Mark Hackett
Aug 1

The U.S Code defines "vaccine" for the prevention of disease. Not protection or reduced symptoms, prevention.

26 U.S. Code § 4132 - Definitions and special rules

(2)Vaccine

The term “vaccine” means any substance designed to be administered to a human being for the prevention of 1 or more diseases.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/4132

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture