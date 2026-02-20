President Trump issued a directive in yesterday’s EO: Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides.

Kennedy’s response, According to CNBC: “Donald Trump’s Executive Order puts America first where it matters most — our defense readiness and our food supply,” he said. “We must safeguard America’s national security first, because all of our priorities depend on it. When hostile actors control critical inputs, they weaken our security. By expanding domestic production, we close that gap and protect American families.”

The New York Magazine wrote: RFK Jr.’s MAHA Movement Just Became a Sick Joke.

Never mind that Mr. Kennedy sued Monsanto. A jury awarded $289M to his client over injuries caused by Roundup. “The jury found Monsanto acted with malice and oppression because they knew what they were doing was wrong and doing it with reckless disregard for human life,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of Johnson’s attorneys, according to the Associated Press.

“This should send a strong message to the boardroom of Monsanto,” Kennedy added.

That was then, this is now.