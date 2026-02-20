Kennedy Backs Glyphosate EO
When it's in the Name of National Defense, You Know it's Offensive
President Trump issued a directive in yesterday’s EO: Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides.
Kennedy’s response, According to CNBC: “Donald Trump’s Executive Order puts America first where it matters most — our defense readiness and our food supply,” he said. “We must safeguard America’s national security first, because all of our priorities depend on it. When hostile actors control critical inputs, they weaken our security. By expanding domestic production, we close that gap and protect American families.”
The New York Magazine wrote: RFK Jr.’s MAHA Movement Just Became a Sick Joke.
Never mind that Mr. Kennedy sued Monsanto. A jury awarded $289M to his client over injuries caused by Roundup. “The jury found Monsanto acted with malice and oppression because they knew what they were doing was wrong and doing it with reckless disregard for human life,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of Johnson’s attorneys, according to the Associated Press.
“This should send a strong message to the boardroom of Monsanto,” Kennedy added.
That was then, this is now.
I'd love to believe 'being on the inside' fosters results. But flat out endorsement with no reservation is being complicit, an evil brew of egos.
Well he knows more than we do for sure. We have to Trust our President Trump because that’s all we have to fight for America. To many Rinos and Cowards in the WH. He needs our support. I don’t think we will figure out all the things going on , but just look at the S Court decision against America that is what it was. So ask yourself what the hell are they up to. The destruction of America and the True American Patriots. Pray for our President he needs all the help we can give him. America’s Life is on the line!