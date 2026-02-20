Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Stoike's avatar
Jon Stoike
21h

I'd love to believe 'being on the inside' fosters results. But flat out endorsement with no reservation is being complicit, an evil brew of egos.

Reply
Share
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
2d

Well he knows more than we do for sure. We have to Trust our President Trump because that’s all we have to fight for America. To many Rinos and Cowards in the WH. He needs our support. I don’t think we will figure out all the things going on , but just look at the S Court decision against America that is what it was. So ask yourself what the hell are they up to. The destruction of America and the True American Patriots. Pray for our President he needs all the help we can give him. America’s Life is on the line!

Reply
Share
3 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ray Flores · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture