Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sifubernie's avatar
sifubernie
12h

Barking up the wrong tree BIG TIME. Vaccines are eugenic poisons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ray Flores and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture