Long Covid? I only have one burning question: Is Long Covid really lingering vaccine injury. What percentage of those with Long Covid were vaccinated? And, do the chances of having Long Covid increase with the number of injections? What about hot lots; are those who received them more likely to suffer? And what about the unvaccinated who are in relationships with the injected?

I would hope that these questions are addressed first before they venture into la-la-land discussions that ignore the obvious. There will probably be discussions on how HHS is diligently working on finding miracle cures.

But, as I’ve said over and over again, if your body is a vaccine-induced synthetic mRNA spike protein factory, nobody will ever be able to turn it off. Just hope you got the placebo.

The best news that could come out of today’s meeting would be that mRNA vaccine technology is unfit for humans.

Here is yesterday’s Press Release

Livestream: Secretary Kennedy Convenes ‘Leading the Way on Long COVID’ Roundtables

WASHINGTON—SEPTEMBER 17, 2025— Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will lead two roundtable discussions to drive actionable steps against Long COVID in the United States — one focused on patient experiences and the other on research. The event underscores the Trump Administration’s commitment to confronting the “invisible illnesses” that affect millions of Americans.

WHO:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-IN) Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI)

Additional patients, providers, medical professionals, and others researching, treating, and who have been affected by Long COVID.

WHEN: Thursday, September 18 at 2 pm ET

WHERE: The event is not open to the public but press and the public are invited to watch the event livestream on HHS.gov, X, YouTube, and Facebook.