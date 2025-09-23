Just to show where we are. The mainstream is going crazy over President Trump’s comments about vaccines yesterday. I was completely unimpressed. But what surprised me was the unanimous jubilation from our side. I can understand that we want to view those remarks in the best light possible, but …

Why are White House and HHS press releases silent on the vaccine comments that emanated from the Roosevelt Room yesterday?

And in the HHS press release, President Trump, Secretary Kennedy Announce Bold Actions to Tackle Autism Epidemic, vaccines aren’t mentioned either.

Everyone celebrates yesterday as a victory. I am not ready to sing Kumbaya simply because we made it to prime time. Sure, Secretary Kennedy has his boss on our side, but does President Trump have his bosses on his?

And another thing. Why wasn’t any of this in the MAHA Assessment or Strategy report? What was that pointless exercise all about anyway? Will this wind up being a Big MacNothing burger too?

I want proclamations and commitments in writing. Tylenol is a tough pill to swallow. It makes me distrust the system and the administration’s willingness and ability to follow through on Sec. Kennedy’s vision.