At 2:00 p.m. EDT tomorrow, the MAHA Commission members will release the “Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy” to outline “the Trump Administration’s approach to pursuing rigorous, gold-standard scientific research to guide informed decisions, promote healthy outcomes for children and families, and drive innovative solutions.”

That sounds to me that the solutions that were promised will be reduced to more studies.

Don’t be blue-pilled

According to EO 14212 Make our Children Healthy Again Strategy:

“Within 180 days of the date of this order, the Commission shall submit to the President, through the Chair and the Executive Director, a Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy (Strategy), based on the findings from the Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment described in subsection (a) of this section. The Strategy shall address appropriately restructuring the Federal Government's response to the childhood chronic disease crisis, including by ending Federal practices that exacerbate the health crisis or unsuccessfully attempt to address it, and by adding powerful new solutions that will end childhood chronic disease.”

I doubt any restructuring response or ending any federal practices will happen at all. I place that blame squarely on Commission, Calley, and the Cronies, not on Secretary Kennedy.

The only silver lining is the HHS Secretary’s revival of the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines. That is what I trust the most.

