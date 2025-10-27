In March, I declared MAHA is Dead even before both disastrous and anonymous MAHA Commission Reports were released. It has been a tug of war between what needs to be done and what is allowed to be done. Hopefully, the task force on safer childhood vaccines is actually doing what we’ve been waiting for. The whole purpose of my suing HHS to form this task force was to allow HHS to do its job without interference. Even though a report to Congress isn’t due until 2027, the task force is supposed to be making improvements and identifying harmful ingredients in childhood vaccines. If it is being done, it is being done quietly. That is a good thing.

The Defender, quoting the New York Times, Reported: “Federal health officials are examining the feasibility of taking aluminum salts out of vaccines, a prospect that vaccine experts said would wipe out about half of the nation’s supply of childhood inoculations and affect shots that protect against whooping cough, polio and deadly flu.”

Right now, I see no focus under the MAHA banner on health other than a forthcoming HHS policy on the (dubious) benefits of saturated fats.

The Count himself had this to say about MAHA:

The spike proteins leave a bitter aftertaste. I hope they ban them soon. So far, only the Nordic countries have banned some of the shots (but I hate the weather). I look forward to more saturated fat in bloodstreams. Quite frankly, my ‘life’ has been rather dull since the fat-free craze started in 1990. Food was so much better 500 years ago.