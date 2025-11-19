Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
4hEdited

What would it mean practically to "get on his side of the rope and pull with all your might"?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Flores
John Stone's avatar
John Stone
5h

I think that captures the position perfectly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture