RFK Jr. Adviser Calley Means to Rejoin Administration to bridge MAHA-MAGA to take on a senior role at the Department of Health and Human Services.

After the MAHA Summit disgrace, and RFK, Jr. calling Suzie Wiles MAHA’s best friend, I can report that the state of the health freedom movement is strong; MAHA is kaput. Once the focus was on food, they put the fork in it.

I am free to constructively criticize Mr. Kennedy, but I won’t laugh at him. MAHA on the other hand, the bozos behind the sabotage and the fools jumping on the bandwagon deserve to be ridiculed.

Think of it like a tug of war. Mr. Kennedy, on the one side, the govt. on the other, and a muddy swamp in the middle. If you support MAHA as is, you will pull him in. On the other hand, if you get on his side of the rope and pull with all your might, whether he is willing or not, he will be pulled back to where we need him to be.

So before you start cheering the unholy alliance of tech and health, take a good look in the mirror. If you are going to drink the Kool-Aid, make sure it’s of the electric sort.