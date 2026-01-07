The telltale sign of a newbie to diet and health is what is known as religion in food. HHS is displaying this today, announcing: “Evangelizing Real Food.”

Make no mistake, if your metabolism is high enough, you can consume nearly anything. But, for the average American, that is not the case. Roberto, it is dangerous to implement the Gold’s Gym diet to Joe Sixpack.

Moderation in animal product consumption is paramount. Carbs themselves are not the enemy (just glyphosate-laden commercial-processed wheat).

Heart attacks are god’s revenge for eating his friends.

Now that people aren’t dropping dead on national tv anymore after a COVID-19 shot, and they are slower-ly succumbing to turbo cancer, the heart attacks that people are bound to experience from the shot will be co-mingled with traditional clogged arteries - a much healthier way to go.

Here is the HHS Announcement.

Prioritizing Protein: (The first recommendation is criminally insane.)

Avoiding highly processed foods:

Avoiding added sugars :

Ending the War on Healthy Fats: (this ain’t no better)

Heralding whole grains and avoiding refined carbohydrates: (o.k.)

Including diets lower in carbohydrates to manage chronic disease: (not all carbs are created equal)

Today’s announcement is just another dog and pony show. Enough already with the hoopla over bad advice. Stop digging your grave with your fork.

Not intended as medical advice.