Mr. Secretary, How About Bringing Enforcement Actions Against Moderna and Pfizer in 2026?
Under the PREP Act 42 U.S.C. 247d-6d(c),* even if a manufacturer engages in conduct that would constitute Willful Misconduct (a nearly impossible standard), unless Bondi or Kennedy brings an enforcement action, then suit can’t be brought. What in the world is keeping them? With all the arm waiving and evidence being piled up against Moderna and Pfizer you’d think there would be corrective action.
I think we already know the answer, and it ain’t pretty. That’s too bad.
Also keep in mind that Secretary Kennedy has complete authority to determine the parameters of any given emergency and protection. No Court has authority to review his actions 42 U.S. Code § 247d-6d(c)(1-7). You guessed it, there is only one explanation for allowing liability protections until the end of 2029 (and probably beyond). Don’t forget that it took a lawsuit for Mr. Kennedy to empanel the childhood vaccine safety task force. And now, how about revoking COVID-19 licensure? How about revamping CICP?
MAHA/MAGA is worthless when our watchdogs are tethered by the powers that be. If those curtailing the real progress promised in the last election realized that taking bold action is required for their party to keep its power, then maybe they’d get off the stick.
If they are not going to do the job for us, and if our hands our tied, the best thing we can do is end the atta-boys and stop going bananas over half-baked victories. Enough with the shenanigans.
**************
*42 U.S.C. 247d-6d(c)(5) Exclusion for regulated activity of manufacturer or distributor (A) In general
If an act or omission by a manufacturer or distributor with respect to a covered countermeasure, which act or omission is alleged under subsection (e)(3)(A) to constitute willful misconduct, is subject to regulation by this chapter or by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [ 21 U.S.C. 301 et seq.], such act or omission shall not constitute “willful misconduct” for purposes of subsection (d) if— (i) neither the Secretary nor the Attorney General has initiated an enforcement action with respect to such act or omission; or (ii) such an enforcement action has been initiated and the action has been terminated or finally resolved without a covered remedy. Any action or proceeding under subsection (d) shall be stayed during the pendency of such an enforcement action.
(B) Definitions For purposes of this paragraph, the following terms have the following meanings: (i) Enforcement action The term “enforcement action” means a criminal prosecution, an action seeking an injunction, a seizure action, a civil monetary proceeding based on willful misconduct, a mandatory recall of a product because voluntary recall was refused, a proceeding to compel repair or replacement of a product, a termination of an exemption under section 505(i) or 520(g) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [ 21 U.S.C. 355(i) , 360j(g)], a debarment proceeding, an investigator disqualification proceeding where an investigator is an employee or agent of the manufacturer, a revocation, based on willful misconduct, of an authorization under section 564 of such Act [ 21 U.S.C. 360bbb–3 ], or a suspension or withdrawal, based on willful misconduct, of an approval or clearance under chapter V of such Act [ 21 U.S.C. 351 et seq.] or of a licensure under section 262 of this title . (ii) Covered remedy The term “covered remedy” means an outcome— (I) that is a criminal conviction, an injunction, or a condemnation, a civil monetary payment, a product recall, a repair or replacement of a product, a termination of an exemption under section 505(i) or 520(g) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [ 21 U.S.C. 355(i) , 360j(g)], a debarment, an investigator disqualification, a revocation of an authorization under section 564 of such Act [ 21 U.S.C. 360bbb–3 ], or a suspension or withdrawal of an approval or clearance under chapter 5 of such Act or of a licensure under section 262 of this title ; and (II) that results from a final determination by a court or from a final agency action. (iii) Final The terms “final” and “finally”— (I) with respect to a court determination, or to a final resolution of an enforcement action that is a court determination, mean a judgment from which an appeal of right cannot be taken or a voluntary or stipulated dismissal; and (II) with respect to an agency action, or to a final resolution of an enforcement action that is an agency action, mean an order that is not subject to further review within the agency and that has not been reversed, vacated, enjoined, or otherwise nullified by a final court determination or a voluntary or stipulated dismissal.
(C) Rules of construction (i) In general Nothing in this paragraph shall be construed— (I) to affect the interpretation of any provision of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [ 21 U.S.C. 301 et seq.], of this chapter, or of any other applicable statute or regulation; or (II) to impair, delay, alter, or affect the authority, including the enforcement discretion, of the United States, of the Secretary, of the Attorney General, or of any other official with respect to any administrative or court proceeding under this chapter, under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [ 21 U.S.C. 301 et seq.], under title 18, or under any other applicable statute or regulation. (ii) Mandatory recalls A mandatory recall called for in the declaration is not a Food and Drug Administration enforcement action.
Nice thought. To the extent RFK is the genuine article, and Lord knows I pray he is, alas, this is far bigger than one man in that role:
although the CDC officially denies it they receive millions in funding and gifts from the industry they are supposed to be regulating.
Their members own 50 vaccine related patents, meaning those members likely earn money on most - if not all - of the vaccines that are approved by their partner in crime: the FDA. They've also colluded with their criminal friends in congress to give both themselves and the drug companies practically blanket immunity to lawsuits against vaccination injury.
You could hook the revolving door between the CDC and the corporations they govern up to a turbine and light up the Vegas strip, meanwhile congress invests heavily in these enterprises based on legislation that they are going to pass in the future because they are exempt from insider trading laws.
This collusion between government and their subordinate industry is cartel/cabal/banana-republic levels of criminal. The only way out of this is to dismantle and rebuild the system from scratch because the system is rotten to the core and is woven together by blanket webs of interlocking incestuous corruption. It cannot be untangled or fixed as each corrupted entanglement has a stranglehold on the ones surrounding it - everyone is compromised and has incriminating evidence on everyone else - it can only be destroyed, its members sent to prison, and then rebuilt with the hard-earned wisdom from lessons learned.
This is clear, because despite all of the aforementioned blatent lawlessness (and much more as you will see) being public information - the powers that shouldn't be have proven that they cannot police themeslves: there are no prisoners in prison, no executives being led to court in hand-cuffs, no orange jump-suits, no brawls in the cafeteria, no bureaucrats sweating buckets behind a courtroom defense table. In fact, there is no justice to be found at all, except for some small fines doled out for their myriad of horrific crimes amounting to little more than a mild cost of doing business...
So sit back, relax, and enjoy the clown show: https://archive.is/j6BYD [archived source]
Its on us to fix this....
RFK Jr. is hardly the"wild man" Trump promoted during the election. MAGA/MAHA survival aside, a calm and thoughtful HHS Secretary is preferable, but waiting for change is like watching paint dry. For now, I'm willing to let the man work as I bite my tongue until it bleeds.