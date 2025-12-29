Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

TriTorch
11h

Nice thought. To the extent RFK is the genuine article, and Lord knows I pray he is, alas, this is far bigger than one man in that role:

although the CDC officially denies it they receive millions in funding and gifts from the industry they are supposed to be regulating.

Their members own 50 vaccine related patents, meaning those members likely earn money on most - if not all - of the vaccines that are approved by their partner in crime: the FDA. They've also colluded with their criminal friends in congress to give both themselves and the drug companies practically blanket immunity to lawsuits against vaccination injury.

You could hook the revolving door between the CDC and the corporations they govern up to a turbine and light up the Vegas strip, meanwhile congress invests heavily in these enterprises based on legislation that they are going to pass in the future because they are exempt from insider trading laws.

This collusion between government and their subordinate industry is cartel/cabal/banana-republic levels of criminal. The only way out of this is to dismantle and rebuild the system from scratch because the system is rotten to the core and is woven together by blanket webs of interlocking incestuous corruption. It cannot be untangled or fixed as each corrupted entanglement has a stranglehold on the ones surrounding it - everyone is compromised and has incriminating evidence on everyone else - it can only be destroyed, its members sent to prison, and then rebuilt with the hard-earned wisdom from lessons learned.

This is clear, because despite all of the aforementioned blatent lawlessness (and much more as you will see) being public information - the powers that shouldn't be have proven that they cannot police themeslves: there are no prisoners in prison, no executives being led to court in hand-cuffs, no orange jump-suits, no brawls in the cafeteria, no bureaucrats sweating buckets behind a courtroom defense table. In fact, there is no justice to be found at all, except for some small fines doled out for their myriad of horrific crimes amounting to little more than a mild cost of doing business...

So sit back, relax, and enjoy the clown show: https://archive.is/j6BYD [archived source]

Its on us to fix this....

Larry Zehnder
11h

RFK Jr. is hardly the"wild man" Trump promoted during the election. MAGA/MAHA survival aside, a calm and thoughtful HHS Secretary is preferable, but waiting for change is like watching paint dry. For now, I'm willing to let the man work as I bite my tongue until it bleeds.

