Under the PREP Act 42 U.S.C. 247d-6d(c),* even if a manufacturer engages in conduct that would constitute Willful Misconduct (a nearly impossible standard), unless Bondi or Kennedy brings an enforcement action, then suit can’t be brought. What in the world is keeping them? With all the arm waiving and evidence being piled up against Moderna and Pfizer you’d think there would be corrective action.

I think we already know the answer, and it ain’t pretty. That’s too bad.

Also keep in mind that Secretary Kennedy has complete authority to determine the parameters of any given emergency and protection. No Court has authority to review his actions 42 U.S. Code § 247d-6d(c)(1-7). You guessed it, there is only one explanation for allowing liability protections until the end of 2029 (and probably beyond). Don’t forget that it took a lawsuit for Mr. Kennedy to empanel the childhood vaccine safety task force. And now, how about revoking COVID-19 licensure? How about revamping CICP?

MAHA/MAGA is worthless when our watchdogs are tethered by the powers that be. If those curtailing the real progress promised in the last election realized that taking bold action is required for their party to keep its power, then maybe they’d get off the stick.

If they are not going to do the job for us, and if our hands our tied, the best thing we can do is end the atta-boys and stop going bananas over half-baked victories. Enough with the shenanigans.

