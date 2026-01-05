NEW CDC RECOMMENDED SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED
The updated schedule is in contrast to the CDC child and adolescent schedule at the end of 2024, which recommended 17 immunizations for all children.
Immunizations Recommended for All Children
The CDC will continue to recommend that all children are vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis (whooping cough), Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Pneumococcal conjugate, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and human papillomavirus (HPV), for which there is international consensus, as well as varicella (chickenpox).
Immunizations Recommended for Certain High-Risk Groups or Populations
The immunizations recommended for certain high-risk groups or populations are for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, dengue, meningococcal ACWY, and meningococcal B.
Immunizations Based on Shared Clinical Decision-Making
The immunizations based on shared clinical decision-making are for rotavirus, COVID-19, influenza, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A, and hepatitis B.
Insurance Coverage
All immunizations recommended by the CDC as of December 31, 2025, will continue to be fully covered by Affordable Care Act insurance plans and federal insurance programs, including Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Vaccines for Children program. Families will not have to purchase them out of pocket.
Scientific Review
Large placebo-controlled randomized trials on individual vaccines, combinations of vaccines, and vaccine schedules, as well as observational studies, are needed to better inform patients, parents, and providers and help restore trust in public health.
For all the fine words so far the mayhem continues. I suppose there is some progress.