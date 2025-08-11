POLITICO REPORTED:

“Farmers, food manufacturers, chemical companies, anti-vaccine activists and MAHA moms — all waiting anxiously for the release of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s strategy for “making children healthy again” — will have to wait a bit longer.

The White House said Monday that it expected the Make America Healthy Again Commission, which President Donald Trump created in February to revamp the nation’s food supply and chronic health outcomes, to send the strategy to the president Tuesday, as required by an executive order

However, spokesperson Kush Desai added that it will take more time to coordinate officials’ schedules to release the report to the public.

The upcoming MAHA policy recommendations are expected to suggest a restructuring of the government’s response to childhood chronic diseases and will have wide-ranging implications for food, farm and health policy.”

MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL BE THE LAST TO KNOW.