Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
3d

But how do you REALLY feel?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry Zehnder's avatar
Larry Zehnder
3d

"Agent Nanodose" is rich. I suppose that Casey Means is now aka "Sister Trips". Keep up the fight, Ray.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture