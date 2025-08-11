According to HHS.gov:

Celebrating Big Wins of the Trump Administration

On May 22, the MAHA Commission released its groundbreaking assessment identifying the key drivers behind the childhood chronic disease crisis. The Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment identifies factors including:

Poor diet

Accumulation of environmental toxins

Insufficient physical activity

Chronic stress

Overmedicalization

On August 12, The MAHA Commission will submit a Make our Children Healthy Again Strategy to the President based on this assessment.

Dollars to Doughnuts tomorrow’s Report will put vaccines in the back seat. The bureaucrats on Commission are all shot up and are true believers in the miracle of vaccines. Mr. Kennedy’s job right now is harder than ever.

What role will Calley Means (a.k.a. Agent Nanodose) play this time? He was reported to have spearheaded (I mean torpedoed) the Assessment and Mr. Kennedy took all the blame. Calls to name the Report’s author were ignored. Who done it, and how will they set the Secretary up this time?

What do you wanna bet, the report isn’t even drafted yet. Calley will ask his AI program to pump it out sometime this afternoon.

Since the discussion moved towards food, that opened up another can of worms. Every nut job has a strong opinion (everyone wrong) on what healthy food is. Removing food dyes from irradiated, GMO’d, commercial, and adulterated food will make a splash and the gullible will believe we are moving forward.

But, those of us in the know will take tomorrow’s report as the final insult.

So Mr. Kennedy please go on making improvements to vaccines on a different battlefield. The Commission you chair is a pointless mess.