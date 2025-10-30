According to Trump

“I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

You got my attention.

The Likely Location: Nevada Nuclear Testing Site

At this site, located 65 miles Northwest of the strip, between 1951-1992, there were nearly 1,000 tests. Above-ground testing ended in 1962.

Tourism

“Mushroom clouds from the atmospheric tests could be seen up to 100 miles away in the distance. This led to increased tourism for Las Vegas, and throughout the 1950s and early 1960s the city capitalized on this interest. Many guests could see clouds, or bursts of light from hotel windows, and the hotels promoted these sights. Some casinos also hosted “dawn parties” and created atomic themed cocktails, encouraging visitors to view the tests. Calendars throughout the city also advertised detonation times, as well as the best viewing spots to see flashes or lights or mushroom clouds.”

FALLOUT MAP

https://sgs.princeton.edu/news-announcements/news-2023-07-21

DEMS TO THE RESCUE

Sen. Jackie Rosen stated, “any resumption of testing would be, “devastating and catastrophic,” highlighting past nuclear testing in the Nevada National Security Site, previously known as the Nevada Test Site and Nevada Proving Grounds, in Nye County.” Dina Titus immediately fought back, “Absolutely not. I’ll be introducing legislation to put a stop to this.”

But don’t fret, this could reverse Vegas’ downward trend in tourism.

Cheers.