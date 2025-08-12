When Tucker Carlson interviewed Secretary Kennedy in June, he asked him about affording proper compensation for those injured by COVID-19 vaccines. Secretary Kennedy answered that "the big impediment is the 1986 vaccine act." This answer was technically incorrect since COVID-19 vaccines are not part of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. We are all aware that the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act is the real problem.

The Pubic Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP) grants manufacturers and other 'covered persons' immunity from suit and liability (until December 31, 2029) for loss from nearly every type of conceivable injury:

(A) Loss For purposes of this section, the term “loss” means any type of loss, including—(i) death; (ii) physical, mental, or emotional injury, illness, disability, or condition; (iii) fear of physical, mental, or emotional injury, illness, disability, or condition, including any need for medical monitoring; and (iv) loss of or damage to property, including business interruption loss.

PREP's Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is designed to provide compensation "on the rare chance you suffered a serious injury, or the death of a loved one, from the administration or use of a covered countermeasure."

The term “serious physical injury” means an injury that— (A) is life threatening; (B) results in permanent impairment of a body function or permanent damage to a body structure; or (C) necessitates medical or surgical intervention to preclude permanent impairment of a body function or permanent damage to a body structure. 42 USC § 247d-6d(i)(10)

Only those who've suffered certain injuries may file a CICP claim. In five years, CICP has only compensated 39 COVID-19 claims. As of June 1, 2025, 39 claims have been compensated. The median payout is approximately $4,182. The average payout for death or serious physical injury is approximately $80,157.

CICP excludes over 1.5 million reported injuries

Injuries such as headache, chest pain, digestive issues, dizziness, fatigue, nausea and rapid heartbeat are not serious enough under PREP to qualify for compensation since CICP only provides "compensation to an eligible individual for a covered injury."

There are over 1.5 million ineligible adverse events according to OpenVAERS that were not life-threatening and were not life-ending. The CICP program ignores the vast majority of injuries. The willful misconduct avenue to file in D.C. District Court is essentially an illusion, and is not available unless a CICP claim was filed first. For the majority of injuries, this is an impossible prerequisite because CICP shuts them out.

COVID-19 Vaccines don't qualify for NCVIA's Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP)

COVID-19 vaccines wouldn't be covered by VICP since the CDC just announced that COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for routine administration to children or pregnant women, which is a requirement, according to the HRSA, for vaccines to be covered by VICP. Further, COVID-19 vaccines have never been subject to a 75-cent excise tax under federal law. Given the unprecedented injuries caused by COVID-19 vaccines, 75 cents doesn't appear to be sufficient.

Secretary Kennedy continued to tell Tucker Carlson that he "just brought a guy in this week who is going to be revolutionizing the vaccine injury compensation program." If indeed Mr. Kennedy is "looking at ways to enlarge [VICP] so that COVID vaccine-injured people can be compensated," that will be no small task.

The PREP Act will not disappear once COVID-19 protections end

COVID-19 vaccines are Covered Countermeasures and are protected by the PREP Act, Secretary Kennedy has sole discretion to end the Public Health Emergency (PHE) (which is unreviewable by any court).

There are rumblings, and even more alarmingly, government assurances that there are new pandemics on the horizon. PREP keeps injections and other covered countermeasures from having to navigate the free market. Ignoring safety is endemic during a pandemic, especially when there is no downstream liability for manufacturers.

Regardless of whether Secretary Kennedy terminates extended COVID-19 protections, PREP is not going away without Congressional action. Other current PREP Act Declarations include MPOX, Pandemic Influenza, anthrax and Zika.

Since the enactment of the 86 Act, children's health has gone down the drain. If vaccine-manufacturer liability is restored, dangerous and unnecessary vaccines (or certain ingredients) will be taken off the market. I believe that day can't come soon enough.

If PREP's extraordinary liability protections disappear, so do the experimental countermeasures. Take away the countermeasures, and you take away the profits. Take away the profits, lab-grown pandemics will never happen again.

If you suffered serious injury…..

If not, tough luck.