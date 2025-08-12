Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tonya's avatar
Tonya
2d

Other problems: most people don't know about CICP, most doctors don't recognize adverse events for what they are, you only have one year to file, it only covers out-of-pocket expenses—no future expenses and no pain and suffering.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tonya's avatar
Tonya
2d

"The median payout is approximately $4,182. The average payout for death or serious physical injury is approximately $80,157."

And the correct measure to use in this situation is the median payout. The only reason the average is so high is that one payout (I think it was for a death from VITT) was for a much greater amount than the others. Most payments were merely a few thousand, with a couple in the tens of thousands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture