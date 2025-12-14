Well, I wasn’t far off in last year ‘bout this time when I made my predictions for 2025. See HERE.

Vance/Kennedy will be the new leadership beginning January 20, 2029 (if not sooner-hopefully not).

Mr. Kennedy will continue playing it cool to woo over America one by one. You just can’t argue with his track record (and 20 legit pull-ups at age 71!).

Neptune has been retrograde back into Pisces for the past several months. It will fully enter Aires on January 26, 2026, and will remain until 2039. (Please read last year’s predictions for a further explanation.) The takeaway is that whatever precursors to upheaval that we’ve been experiencing will definitely rear their ugly heads on that date.

The Digital Surveillance State is gaining ground and power. Leveled, Burned, and Hurricained coastal land will be where these new smart cities will rise from the dust.

The Dollar will take a hit, and metals will continue to skyrocket for a variety of reasons (not just on greenback weakness).

Americans will remain too scared, too busy, too dumb, and too distracted to clearly see any of this. Rather than look for themselves, you can expect their chosen media outlet to dictate their impressions and thoughts.

Don’t expect any radical fitness changes either - not unless we are starved and are running for our lives.

Either way, buckle up. Normally, a President ages 10 years per 4-year term. I can honestly say that it seems that we are aging 10 for each one of their 4-year terms.

If we all rally together, protect our health, ignore the static, and fight for our freedom, we will keep it.