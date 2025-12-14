Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Mark Hackett's avatar
Mark Hackett
34m

Regarding the Digital Surveillance State i.e., Flock cameras systems, the SCOTUS case Carpenter v. United States should be applicable as to their use as a violation of the 4th Amendment just as they determined using cell phone data to surveil is unconstitutional.

"The Supreme Court in Carpenter v. United States ruled that individuals maintain a legitimate expectation of privacy in the record of their physical movements as captured through historical cell-site location information (CSLI), even when those movements occur in public.

The Court held that a person does not surrender all Fourth Amendment protection by venturing into the public sphere, emphasizing that what one seeks to preserve as private, even in an area accessible to the public, may be constitutionally protected.

This decision marked a significant shift, rejecting the notion that public movements inherently lack privacy protection, particularly when tracked through pervasive digital data collection.

The Court acknowledged that while individuals have no reasonable expectation of privacy in their public movements under traditional doctrine, the nature of modern technology—specifically the ability to compile a detailed, comprehensive, and retrospective record of a person’s whereabouts—creates a privacy concern that transcends mere observation.

The sheer volume and detail of CSLI, which can create a "detailed chronicle of a person’s physical presence compiled every day, every moment over years," was deemed sufficiently intrusive to warrant Fourth Amendment protection.

The Court emphasized that the ease and scale of digital surveillance, unlike physical observation, allow for "tireless and absolute surveillance" that society does not generally accept."

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/17pdf/16-402_h315.pdf

JWM_IN_VA's avatar
JWM_IN_VA
3h

It's because they wanted us dead

