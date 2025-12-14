PREDICTIONS 2026
Well, I wasn’t far off in last year ‘bout this time when I made my predictions for 2025. See HERE.
Vance/Kennedy will be the new leadership beginning January 20, 2029 (if not sooner-hopefully not).
Mr. Kennedy will continue playing it cool to woo over America one by one. You just can’t argue with his track record (and 20 legit pull-ups at age 71!).
Neptune has been retrograde back into Pisces for the past several months. It will fully enter Aires on January 26, 2026, and will remain until 2039. (Please read last year’s predictions for a further explanation.) The takeaway is that whatever precursors to upheaval that we’ve been experiencing will definitely rear their ugly heads on that date.
The Digital Surveillance State is gaining ground and power. Leveled, Burned, and Hurricained coastal land will be where these new smart cities will rise from the dust.
The Dollar will take a hit, and metals will continue to skyrocket for a variety of reasons (not just on greenback weakness).
Americans will remain too scared, too busy, too dumb, and too distracted to clearly see any of this. Rather than look for themselves, you can expect their chosen media outlet to dictate their impressions and thoughts.
Don’t expect any radical fitness changes either - not unless we are starved and are running for our lives.
Either way, buckle up. Normally, a President ages 10 years per 4-year term. I can honestly say that it seems that we are aging 10 for each one of their 4-year terms.
If we all rally together, protect our health, ignore the static, and fight for our freedom, we will keep it.
Regarding the Digital Surveillance State i.e., Flock cameras systems, the SCOTUS case Carpenter v. United States should be applicable as to their use as a violation of the 4th Amendment just as they determined using cell phone data to surveil is unconstitutional.
"The Supreme Court in Carpenter v. United States ruled that individuals maintain a legitimate expectation of privacy in the record of their physical movements as captured through historical cell-site location information (CSLI), even when those movements occur in public.
The Court held that a person does not surrender all Fourth Amendment protection by venturing into the public sphere, emphasizing that what one seeks to preserve as private, even in an area accessible to the public, may be constitutionally protected.
This decision marked a significant shift, rejecting the notion that public movements inherently lack privacy protection, particularly when tracked through pervasive digital data collection.
The Court acknowledged that while individuals have no reasonable expectation of privacy in their public movements under traditional doctrine, the nature of modern technology—specifically the ability to compile a detailed, comprehensive, and retrospective record of a person’s whereabouts—creates a privacy concern that transcends mere observation.
The sheer volume and detail of CSLI, which can create a "detailed chronicle of a person’s physical presence compiled every day, every moment over years," was deemed sufficiently intrusive to warrant Fourth Amendment protection.
The Court emphasized that the ease and scale of digital surveillance, unlike physical observation, allow for "tireless and absolute surveillance" that society does not generally accept."
