Didn’t see that coming. Not!

According the Wall Street Journal, the blueprint was drafted by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

First they would clear the rubble, unexploded bombs, and Hamas tunnels while temporary shelter [somewhere] and medical centers are provided to Gazan residents.

So comforting to know they believe they are in the right. According to the Times of Israel. “The third phase includes the reconstruction of the vast areas of Gaza leveled during the war, which was triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 devastating invasion of southern Israel.”

Here is what I emailed some friends in October 2023. “If I planned this war as an inside job.”

“The Gaza Strip comprises just under 140 square miles of relatively flat coastal plain bordering the Mediterranean Sea. It is 10 km wide and 41 kilometers long.

Once leveled and abandoned, a 5g Grid would work perfectly to control those who choose to live within 10 km’s of their northern border. Once chipped we could roll out our Smart City, the region will finally be safe. Biometric ID, nobody let in without it. To control terrorism around the world, it could be introduced in other cities.

It is blasphemy to take hardcore drugs DMT, MDA, Ayahuasca, and Molly on the sabbath and dance through the dawn. It will look like they are punished from above. We’ll leave the borders open to float in, take our pick of the ladies and roll out and kill a few heathens on the way.”

Source Wall Street Journal

Happy Holidays!