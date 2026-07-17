According to the FDA

“FDA’s ongoing efforts align with President Trump’s recent executive order aimed at accelerating research and expanding access to innovative psychedelic therapies for serious mental health conditions. The executive order underscores the Administration’s commitment to supporting rigorous scientific research into emerging treatments for conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and substance use disorders, while maintaining the FDA’s gold standard for safety and effectiveness.”



IMO this is dangerous business.

Strawberry and Cheech