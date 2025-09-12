The event features 24 hours of live, nonstop interviews with the world’s leading physicians, scientists, attorneys, authors, and activists, all with one goal in mind: to raise awareness about the safety risks of vaccines, and update you on the latest vaccine research, litigation, legislation, and more. For instance, WTP is excited to have Dr. Sherri Tenpenny rejoin for the first time since 2020, as well as one of the new members of the CDC’s revamped Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Dr. Robert Malone. Dr. James Thorp returns to discuss the harm caused by the covid shots to pregnant women and babies, and Dr. Shannon Kroner will be with us to discuss her new book, Let’s Be Critical Thinkers: Critically Thinking About Masks, Lockdowns, Social Distancing & Vaccines. And since this is an interactive event, viewers watching from their Facebook or Rumble accounts will be able to submit questions in real time, which will be shown on screen for the guests to answer (time permitting, of course).

You can view the complete guest lineup and register for a direct access watch link here. It all kicks off Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, and runs continuously through 10 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

The fundraiser is already underway, and you can make an early donation here to help us get this year’s event off to a great start! WTP thanks you in advance for your generosity.