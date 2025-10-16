There are many theories on diet, life extension, and exercise. Nothing can match how someone looks to judge a theory’s effectiveness.

Do you see any radical improvements in people’s appearance? I don’t. In fact, I see the covid-19 vaccinated masses slowly becoming more bloated and more decrepit.

So far, the government hasn’t made anybody healthier. It was an impossible task. Is this a long-term 10-year goal? Will it happen by osmosis? I see the adult population on a downslide that is picking up speed.

On the other hand, there is more awareness of the dangers of vaccination bombardment. Will it take the next generation (or two generations after that) to see results? What exactly is the goal? I mean a realistic goal.

Last year, I wrote, Curing the Chronic Disease Epidemic. It contained a laundry list of how to clean up our diet and food supply. So far, nothing substantial has been addressed.

The Secretary of War declared war on the obese. He seems to be backing it up. But, can this reverberate throughout a sluggish society?

If there ever was a time to tighten our belts, it is now.

Meal Team Six