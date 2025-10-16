Ray Flores Short Stack

Ray Flores Short Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Zehnder's avatar
Larry Zehnder
14h

Theories aside, I was in a prayer group last night and EVERYONE was asking for prayers for someone they knew with metastatic cancer. Hardly the case before the Covid era.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
18h

no. I also see "our side" playing footsie with Pfizer. Sometimes having hope really shows me how naive I am.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Flores and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Flores
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture