According to Elmer Wheeler the sizzle is the tang in the cheese, the crunch in the cracker, the whiff in the coffee, the pucker in the pickle, [and the aluminum in the vaccines]. Elmer was known nationally and internationally as "Mr. Sizzle" and the greatest salesperson in the world.

Now that MAHA is a fizzle and not a sizzle. We must ask ourselves, why? What happened to the most dynamic movement of the last decade? The answer is simple: we lost our message. The moles and fast talkers signaled a new direction. MAHA followed singing Kumbaya in five-star hotel ballrooms. But that was just a fake.

A fake in basketball, or boxing, makes a defender act prematurely and lunge in the wrong direction. This creates an advantage for the offense.

Our movement got its big boost when we all rallied behind Mr. Kennedy. But the powers that be muzzled him — and we followed. They don’t talk about vaccines, so MAHA talks about steaks. Are we that gullible?

We let our guard down. That was before the nomination of Erica Schwartz for CDC director. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in a social media post, said he looks forward to working with Schwartz to “restore trust, accountability, and scientific integrity” at the CDC. Isn’t it time for us to call foul?

We are now reaping what we’ve allowed HHS, MAGA and MAHA to get away with. Let’s get back to a full-court press on vaccine dangers.

MAHA lost its sizzle when it started selling steak. It was dead meat.